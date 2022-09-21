ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Trina Makes Her Wrestling Debut On "AEW Rampage"

Katrina Laverne Taylor, known professionally as Trina, has been in the rap industry for decades. Hailing from Miami, Florida, the 47-year-old is known for her vulgar lyrics and unwavering confidence. While her leading talent is rapping, Trina has appeared in a couple of movies and reality television shows, but recently, she's taken on another hobby-- wrestling.
Nathaniel Hackett is fine with Russell Wilson not running

In 2014, his third season in the NFL, quarterback Russell Wilson gained 849 yards on the ground. That’s an average of 53 yards per game. This year, he’s averaging 2.5 yards per game. Through two weeks, Wilson has five rushing yards on three attempts. Would coach Nathaniel Hackett...
