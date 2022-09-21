ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Elections commission votes to stay on watch for fraudulent absentee requests

By Henry Redman
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEpao_0i4vRbUx00

Envelope containing voting ballot papers being sent by mail for absentee vote in presidential election

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to continue sending verification postcards to voters who request that  absentee ballots be sent to addresses different from the one where they’re registered.

The decision, which came just days after the court appearance of a man facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges for allegedly fraudulent requests of the absentee ballots of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, is meant to safeguard against people taking advantage of the online absentee ballot request system to illegally request other people’s ballots.

The WEC had sent similar postcards ahead of the August primary election after it was revealed that the man, Harry Wait, and other right-wing activists had been requesting absentee ballots on behalf of other people. WEC staff reported on Wednesday that none of the more than 3,900 people the postcards were sent to in August reached out to election officials to report a fraudulent absentee ballot request.

Ahead of the November midterm elections, about 17,000 people have requested ballots be sent to different addresses, commission staff reported.

Prior to taking the vote, Republican commissioner Robert Spindell said he wanted to continue the practice of sending the postcards indefinitely — a step that Democrats flinched at, saying they didn’t think the problem was so widespread as to require a regular use of taxpayer money.

“Frankly, I don’t know why we’re spending staff time and taxpayer dollars on this process,” Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen said. “You know, it was fraudulent, intentionally fraudulent activity that kicked it off and we wanted to address it. There’s no evidence that that’s ongoing. We haven’t done this. There hasn’t been fraud in the system. So I don’t know why we’re doing this, are we gonna send emails out every day now? This is like overkill and it’s fear mongering and you know, our municipal clerks know how to run elections.”

But largely the commissioners agreed that in the wake of Wait’s actions, it was worthwhile for the agency to act to reassure the public that their votes won’t be canceled by illegal absentee ballot requests in their name.

“I think that it makes sense as a confidence builder,” Republican commission chair Don Millis said. “It’s trying to reassure the public that we’re paying attention.”

This is a certain amount of theater, that we're doing this to make people feel better while knowing that our systems are really in a good place. I also agree that it appears that that theater is necessary.

– Ann Jacobs - Wisconsin Elections Commissioner

Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs said she would approve the mailing of the postcards ahead of the November election to make sure voters know the issue is being monitored, but that it should be reassessed later and if no voters report problems again, it doesn’t make sense to keep sending them.

“I think it’s worthwhile to do for one more election,” Jacobs said. “But the one thing I did want to emphasize was the line in the staff memo that says no, not one individual contacted staff to record a fraudulent ballot request and I think that the fact that fraudulently requesting an absentee ballot is a felony has deterred people for tens of years from doing exactly what this is designed to prevent. So to a certain extent, I appreciate Commissioner Thomsen’s concern that this is a certain amount of theater, that we’re doing this to make people feel better while knowing that our systems are really in a good place. I also agree that it appears that that theater is necessary. And so I think sending out those postcards is a good idea, certainly for this election. And then if we get the same record, I do think that we can allow it to lapse.”

Also in the meeting, the commission approved the guidelines and timing for how municipal clerks should conduct audits of voting machines following the November election and what to do if the statutorily required audits overlap with a recount.

The commission also voted 5-1, with Spindell casting the only dissenting vote, to approve the drafting of a scope statement in order to begin the process of creating an administrative rule guiding how election observers are supposed to conduct themselves in polling places on election day.

The administrative rulemaking process can take months or even years to work through multiple layers of required approval, and the scope statement can’t include details about what the rule will ultimately do.

Voting rights and guardianship

In a public comment session at the beginning of the meeting, Barbara Beckert, executive director of Disability Rights Wisconsin, spoke about the importance of protecting the voting rights of Wisconsinites under guardianship orders. In recent weeks, Republicans have been agitating to have voters under guardianship orders removed from the state’s voter lists in the name of preventing people who have been declared incompetent, and therefore not legally allowed to vote, from casting a ballot.

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) and a number of other legislators sent a letter last week to the WEC demanding that the agency direct municipal clerks to remove people under guardianship orders from the voter lists.

“Our comments address the voting rights of people under guardianship because we believe clarification is needed based on a recent hearing and related requests made to the Wisconsin Election Commission,” Beckert said. “Wisconsin has a limited guardianship system. That means the court can decide if the ward may retain some civil rights, including the right to vote.”

She continued: “In Wisconsin, people under guardianship retain the right to vote unless the court expressly removes that right. The details of those individual cases are private and confidential information about the individual’s guardianship case.” They are not posted on public court records, she added.

“However, statutes of Wisconsin protect privacy and that must be maintained,” Beckert said. “Voters found by a court to be incompetent should not be on the active voter rolls. Any proposals to inactivate everyone who has a guardian are contrary to Wisconsin law.”

Disabiility Rights Wisconsin “h as developed new resources regarding voting rights under guardianship and we invite you to take a look at those on our website,” she said. “We welcome the opportunity to work with the Commission and policy makers to increase understanding of voting rights and guardianship.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Elections commission votes to stay on watch for fraudulent absentee requests appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Underly calls for more money for schools, lashes out at Republicans in State of Education speech

In her second annual address on the state of education in Wisconsin, schools superintendent Jill Underly took on conservative attacks on teaching about racism in K-12 classrooms, defended the Evers administration’s proposal to use $1 billion of the state’s revenue surplus toward a historic funding increase for public schools and took some direct shots at […] The post Underly calls for more money for schools, lashes out at Republicans in State of Education speech appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans continue dispute over guardianship and voter rolls

Last week, Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature sent a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) demanding that the agency direct municipal clerks to remove anyone under a guardianship order who has been adjudicated incompetent from the statewide voter lists known as WisVote.  The effort, led by Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls) and Sen. Andre […] The post Republicans continue dispute over guardianship and voter rolls appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Despite GOP opposition, new law delivers lower energy costs, jobs, security

In Wisconsin and across the country, we are facing a four-pronged challenge related to energy – rising costs, questions about how to  capitalize on the clean energy economy, climate change and our nation’s energy security.  The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – the bill recently passed by Congress and signed by President Biden – is […] The post Despite GOP opposition, new law delivers lower energy costs, jobs, security appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice did not properly count nearly 1,000 deaths of incarcerated people in jails and prisons, according to a bipartisan report released Tuesday by a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee.  The 10-month investigation by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, found […] The post U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin Examiner

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state.  Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ARIZONA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FLORIDA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats

Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based antiabortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions. So-called crisis pregnancy centers—facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion—collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move to increase penalties for […] The post ‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
OHIO STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

PSC chair says state audit bureau being used as ‘political fodder’ due to report conclusions

Earlier this month, Wisconsin’s Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) released a report criticizing the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) for what it claimed were bad oversight and a lack of transparency in the management of the disbursement of federal funds for expanding broadband internet access across the state.  But the chair of the PSC, Rebecca Valcq, […] The post PSC chair says state audit bureau being used as ‘political fodder’ due to report conclusions appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Wisconsin Examiner

Democracy Day in the wake of Republican attacks on elections

Two months before Wisconsin’s midterm elections, only one of the 12 Republicans running for statewide office or Congress has fully accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight.  The state Republican Party’s acceptance of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which numerous audits, lawsuits, reviews and investigations have shown […] The post Democracy Day in the wake of Republican attacks on elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Experts discuss state of Wisconsin election administration ahead of November election

Four experts in Wisconsin election administration discussed the current state of Wisconsin’s elections as they plan for the November election in the face of proposed changes to the law, conspiracy theories and unprecedented interest in the inner workings of the state’s voting system.  The panel, hosted by Wispolitics.com on Tuesday, included Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa […] The post Experts discuss state of Wisconsin election administration ahead of November election appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds

Republicans in state capitals across the country are targeting an investing concept known as environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, or ESG for short. Describing these investment criteria as “woke” and “misguided activism,” GOP officials argue that by taking these factors into account when making investment choices, financial institutions are putting ideology ahead of making […] The post GOP leaders target ‘woke’ investments through state pension funds appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
TEXAS STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

New Marquette Law School poll points to tight races for Senate, governor

The race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has tightened into a dead heat, with Johnson now leading by a percentage point in the latest Marquette Law School poll. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers maintains a slight 3-point lead over Republican challenger Tim Michels in the Marquette poll released […] The post New Marquette Law School poll points to tight races for Senate, governor appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Election Commission#Election State#Voting Machines#Election Fraud#Wisconsin Assembly#Wec#Republican#Democrats
Wisconsin Examiner

Ron Johnson’s push to ban abortion

Sen. Ron Johnson is a famous flip-flopper. Take his recent wriggling on the bipartisan same-sex marriage bill for which Wisconsin’s other senator, Democrat Tammy Baldwin, has been busy rounding up Republican votes. Back in July, when the bill passed the House, Johnson said he saw “no reason to oppose it.” But then recently he clarified […] The post Ron Johnson’s push to ban abortion appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration

WASHINGTON — Members of a U.S. House Education and Labor Committee panel on Thursday questioned experts and leaders of youth rehabilitation programs about how the federal government could invest in programs to prevent kids from becoming incarcerated. “Although the juvenile justice system is intended to rehabilitate—not punish—young offenders, data shows that the more a young […] The post Congressional panel debates federal role in preventing youth incarceration appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Right-wing attorney pushes for termination of organization that tracks when voters move

A right-wing attorney testified before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on Thursday to push legislators to end Wisconsin’s relationship with a national organization that tracks when voters move or die.  In more than an hour of testimony without any pushback from election experts or Democrats, Erick Kaardal, an attorney for the right-wing legal […] The post Right-wing attorney pushes for termination of organization that tracks when voters move appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?

A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”  The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin […] The post Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wisconsin Examiner

Finance committee adds police to $31M opiate settlement spending plan

A three-week squabble over how the state should spend its first $31 million payment from litigation against the opiate industry ended Thursday as the Legislature’s budget committee approved a revised plan for using  the money to combat the state’s opioid addiction crisis. Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee rewrote a plan originally drafted by the […] The post Finance committee adds police to $31M opiate settlement spending plan appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

UW Health, nurses reach agreement on resolving question of union rights

UW Health, nurses and the union seeking to represent them have agreed to a legal process to establish whether the hospital system can recognize and bargain with a union. Hospital and union representatives along with Gov. Tony Evers announced the deal Monday — averting a threatened three-day walkout by nurses that was to begin Tuesday […] The post UW Health, nurses reach agreement on resolving question of union rights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Democrat’s write-in Assembly bid puts Vos in three-way match after narrow primary win

With a write-in Republican challenger already running against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) in November, a two-time Democratic rival is joining the race as well. Joel Jacobsen announced Tuesday he would run as a write-in candidate for the 63rd district state Assembly seat Vos holds. In a statement and in an interview, Jacobsen identified his […] The post Democrat’s write-in Assembly bid puts Vos in three-way match after narrow primary win appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Judge rules for tribe in Line 5 suit, says Enbridge is trespassing and must pay damages

Short of an order to decommission the Line 5 pipeline, an Ojibwe tribe on the south shore of Lake Superior has secured a different legal victory in its federal lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians has been locked in a legal battle with […] The post Judge rules for tribe in Line 5 suit, says Enbridge is trespassing and must pay damages appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy