It’s time for the get right game. Purdue is playing at home, under the lights, against a Group of Five team that has a bad pass defense. It starts back in conference play next week with likely our toughest remaining league game in Minnesota. Tonight is a game where Purdue needs to take care of business. We need fewer penalties, better tackling, and hopefully at least a modicum of a running game (though that is likely wishful thinking at this point.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO