96.1 The Breeze

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
98.1 The Hawk

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
2 On Your Side

Flood Watch in effect for parts of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rain from Sunday was merely an appetizer as heavier, more frequent showers are expected Monday through Wednesday morning. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Erie and Chautauqua counties and is in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Many rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches within a two day stretch, leading to the chance for area flooding. This could mean flooding of areas with poor drainage, low lying areas near creeks and streams and underpasses. If you live in a flood prone area, this would be a good time to take preparations.
localsyr.com

New York State RV Show happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
PIX11

Tornado touched down on Long Island’s East End: officials

MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night. In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is […]
