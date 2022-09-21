ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

In suit, NY AG takes aim at Trump's boasts about wealth

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiYRx_0i4vPAn200

Former President Donald Trump 's latest legal woes focus on allegations that he and his company chronically exaggerated the value of things he owned in order to obtain loans, lower his taxes or get deals done.

New York Attorney General Leticia James asserted in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that Trump's company used deceptive schemes to overstate the value of 23 properties and other assets, including his penthouse on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and his posh Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump's legal team has said that he didn't defraud anyone. Estimating real estate values is a subjective art, they say, and the former president had no intent to trick anyone into getting things he didn't deserve.

Here’s a look at some of the ways Trump is accused in the lawsuit of lying about his net worth:

TRUMP TOWER, NEW YORK:

Trump's advertised his luxurious triplex home in Trump Tower home as being an enormous 30000 square feet (2,787 square meters), when it was actually just a third of that size, according to the attorney general's office. Based partly on that misrepresentation, the organization said in a financial statement in 2015 that the apartment was worth $327 million. “That price was absurd,” the attorney general's office said, noting that Trump's valuation was more than three times the price of the most expensive apartment ever sold in New York City.

MAR-A-LAGO, FLORIDA:

The Trump Organization valued the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, now the former president’s main residence, as high as $739 million. The attorney general's office says its real worth was only a tenth of that amount. The company based its valuation on the premise that the waterfront Palm Beach property could be developed as residential homes, when in fact its permissible use was restricted to that of a social club. As such, the revenues from the resort only amounted to $25 million annually, which the attorney general said would have made the property worth about $75 million.

TRUMP PARK AVE., NEW YORK:

In its financial statements, the Trump Organization estimated that its condominium tower on Manhattan's ritzy Park Avenue was worth as much as $350 million, according to the lawsuit. Yet those estimates differed substantially from the internal valuations used by the company for business planning. Part of the higher figures in the financial statements was due to the company ignoring the fact about a dozen apartments in the skyscraper were rent-stabilized, meaning they were unlikely to bring in luxury prices. A bank-ordered appraisal in 2010 valued the units at $750,000. But company statements over the next two years stated the market value for those units at $50 million.

40 WALL ST., NEW YORK:

In an another extreme example, James said the Trump Organization inflated the value of a Wall Street property that had initially been appraised at $220 million in 2012 but in statements, the company said the property was valued at some $530 million — attributing that amount to the same appraisal company that had valued it at a lower amount. Three years later, the Trump Organization obtained a new loan based roughly on higher value. The company then stated the property's valuation was $735 million.

JUPITER GOLF CLUB, FLORIDA:

The New York attorney general accused the Trump Organization of continuing a pattern of deception when it represented the value of a golf course in Jupiter, Florida, at $62 million — just a year after Donald Trump bought it for $5 million. “Virtually all of the value attributed to Jupiter was fraudulently overstated due to several deceptive methods and assumptions,” the attorney general's office said in a statement.

ABERDEEN GOLF COURSE, SCOTLAND:

The Trump Organization built fewer than 1,500 cottages and apartments at a golf course development in Aberdeen, Scotland, even though 2,500 such units were assumed. The company stated the value as $327 million, with $267 million of that valuation based on the build-out of 2,500 housing rentals, the attorney general's office said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Newsweek

Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation

Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. has said it cannot confirm or deny reports that Donald Trump visited the facility on Sunday amid speculation surrounding the former president. Questions have been raised about why Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia, an airport frequently used by those heading to Washington, in an unannounced visit on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee obtains secret service communications as Mark Meadows co-operates with DoJ

The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.Mr Thompson said he and his members are now in possession of “thousands of exhibits” including text messages and radio traffic between agents working on 5 and 6 January 2021.It is unclear what if any materials included in the data are new to the committee, but the announcement comes after two months of back-and-forth between the panel and the service after it emerged that the latter had deleted...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#Trump Tower#Ny Ag
The Associated Press

Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — The independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified. “We’re going to proceed with what I call responsible dispatch,” Raymond Dearie, a veteran Brooklyn judge, told lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department in their first meeting since his appointment last week as a so-called special master. The purpose of the meeting was to sort out next steps...
POTUS
Reuters

Analysis-Behind Trump's media deal, a vote where only yes will do

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Individual investors like Tony Alvarado have been a blessing and a curse for Donald Trump's social media company. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) - which operates the Truth Social app co-founded by the former U.S. president after he was banned from Twitter - reached a valuation of as much as $15 billion in October 2021 thanks to Alvarado and hundreds of thousands of other investors.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
The Associated Press

GOP raises Mar-a-Lago search at Archives nominee's hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the National Archives faced unusual scrutiny at her confirmation hearing Wednesday over the agency’s role in the investigation into sensitive documents seized at Donald Trump’s Florida home. Republicans were quick to bring up the matter. ”It wasn’t just the FBI carrying out the raid but it was requested by the National Archives to be able to engage with these records and that triggered something with the FBI,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told nominee Colleen Shogan. She responded by saying she has not been briefed on the details of investigation. “So I have no information about those decisions or the sequence of events,” Shogan said. Her path to confirmation turned rocky as the GOP continues to demand more information about the FBI search last month of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

842K+
Followers
179K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy