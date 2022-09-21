Read full article on original website
Jericho and the Jets: Knicks' Sims Greets Gang Green
Locked up with the New York Knicks for the foreseeable future, Sims traded in the roundball for the pigskin on Sunday.
Broncos' Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett’s staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and others in the organization. His first game in the booth for the Broncos (1-1) came Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1). Rosburg’s hiring as a senior assistant followed several operational miscues by Denver’s rookie head coach and multiple communication breakdowns on his staff in the first two weeks of the season.
Blown scoring chances, late penalty prove costly for Chiefs
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones blamed himself for the Chiefs’ first loss of the season. Coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes accepted responsibility, too. The truth was there were plenty of head-scratching moments Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts rallied for the go-ahead touchdown with 24 seconds left to steal a 20-17 victory in their home opener. “It (stinks), man,” Jones said when asked about the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew on Indy’s final drive. “It was third down, we got off the field, defense fought hard and I kind of put us in a situation to get back on the field. And then we got scored on, and that sums up the game. So, I’ll take that one. It was my fault. It was definitely my fault.”
Titans never trail in keeping Raiders winless with 24-22 win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans finally have their first victory this season. Better yet? They think they found the winning recipe for many more. Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and the Tennessee Titans never trailed Sunday, holding off the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 for their first victory this season. “We got the ball rolling in the right direction,” Tannehill said. “And that was our message all week is just come out, find a way to win this one game and we’ll get the ball rolling in the right direction and build on it.”
