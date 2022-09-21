ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say

BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
BEACON FALLS, CT
trumbulltimes.com

State police: Man found dead near Beacon Falls train station

BEACON FALLS — An unidentified man who appeared to have suffered a medical episode was found dead in a wooded area near the local train station Friday night, state police say. Police described the man as a white male between 60 and 70 years old who appeared to be...
BEACON FALLS, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight

HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Hamden man struck pedestrian holding child while fleeing another crash

HAMDEN — Local police say a man has been arrested for committing two hit-and-runs on the same day in June. Richard Atterberry, 26, of Hamden, on Thursday was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey traffic signals, failure to drive in proper lane, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper use of a license plate and failure to renew registration for his alleged role in the crashes. Atterberry was arraigned at state Superior Court in Meriden and held on a $50,000 bond.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Sports store at Waterbury mall robbed at knifepoint

WATERBURY — Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed an athletic shoe store at knifepoint inside the Brass Mill Mall Thursday evening. Waterbury police said they were called to the mall on Union Street after a reported armed robbery at the Champs Sports store, police said in a statement.
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Hartford police receive accreditation for first time

HARTFORD — For the first time, the city's police department has received accreditation from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Chief Jason Thody informed the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee at its Tuesday meeting, noting that the department has been working on updating its policies and standards for years in an effort to get accredited.
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford police investigate threats at Ferguson Library over Drag Storytime program

STAMFORD — City police are investigating threats made against staffers at Ferguson Library after the library's drag queen storytelling program was held earlier this month. Alice Knapp, Ferguson Library’s chief executive officer, said that on Sept. 10, the library hosted its Drag Storytime, a program where storytellers dressed in drag read tales designed to teach lessons on diversity, inclusion, tolerance, self-love and self-expression.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Stamford Iwo Jima survivor visits Normandy at age 98. ‘(It) was very emotional’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For Stamford’s Charlie Guinta, having participated in the fiercely fought World War II Battle of Iwo Jima in the South Pacific, wasn’t enough; 77 years later he had to visit the site of an even bigger battle 10,000 miles away, the Allies D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, in June of 1944.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection

TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October

TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull Library seeks owner of 1930s family photos left in book

TRUMBULL — Trumbull library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen knows the appeal of a good mystery. Now he's looking to help solve one himself. He and others affiliated with the library are looking to find the owner of a stack of old photos found in a book that had been donated to the library. Lyhne-Nielsen said the photos were found during the Sept. 18 Friends of the Trumbull Library book sale, and they appear to date back to 1939.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

No. 7 St. Joseph holds off fourth-quarter rally, defeats Masuk

TRUMBULL — Three weekends ago, the St. Joseph football team began the season in an unfamiliar spot: Outside the state’s Top 10 with many predicting a downturn in fortunes. Now, the Hogs stand with a 3-0 record, and their latest victory came by inches. St. Joseph survived a...
TRUMBULL, CT

