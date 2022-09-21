Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say
BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
trumbulltimes.com
State police: Man found dead near Beacon Falls train station
BEACON FALLS — An unidentified man who appeared to have suffered a medical episode was found dead in a wooded area near the local train station Friday night, state police say. Police described the man as a white male between 60 and 70 years old who appeared to be...
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight
HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
trumbulltimes.com
Warrant: Video footage leads to arrests in Naugatuck man hit with car while interrupting burglary
NAUGATUCK — When a dark-colored sedan ran over a Naugatuck man interrupting a car burglary one summer morning, law enforcement scoured the neighborhood for video surveillance footage, according to an arrest warrant. The man suffered severe injuries, lying unresponsive in a puddle of his own blood. Multiple neighbors helped...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Hamden man struck pedestrian holding child while fleeing another crash
HAMDEN — Local police say a man has been arrested for committing two hit-and-runs on the same day in June. Richard Atterberry, 26, of Hamden, on Thursday was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility, failure to obey traffic signals, failure to drive in proper lane, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper use of a license plate and failure to renew registration for his alleged role in the crashes. Atterberry was arraigned at state Superior Court in Meriden and held on a $50,000 bond.
trumbulltimes.com
Memorial for 20-year old Guilford man who was killed in motorcycle accident grows
GUILFORD — Bronze daisies, sunflowers, carnations, pink and yellow roses blanketed two picnic tables outside the Mobil gas station at 500 Boston Post Road Wednesday to pay respects to Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, who died in a motorcycle accident. Halabi was killed Sept. 19 when he lost control of...
trumbulltimes.com
Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues
TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Sports store at Waterbury mall robbed at knifepoint
WATERBURY — Police are searching for two suspects they say robbed an athletic shoe store at knifepoint inside the Brass Mill Mall Thursday evening. Waterbury police said they were called to the mall on Union Street after a reported armed robbery at the Champs Sports store, police said in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford police receive accreditation for first time
HARTFORD — For the first time, the city's police department has received accreditation from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. Chief Jason Thody informed the city's Quality of Life and Public Safety committee at its Tuesday meeting, noting that the department has been working on updating its policies and standards for years in an effort to get accredited.
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford police investigate threats at Ferguson Library over Drag Storytime program
STAMFORD — City police are investigating threats made against staffers at Ferguson Library after the library's drag queen storytelling program was held earlier this month. Alice Knapp, Ferguson Library’s chief executive officer, said that on Sept. 10, the library hosted its Drag Storytime, a program where storytellers dressed in drag read tales designed to teach lessons on diversity, inclusion, tolerance, self-love and self-expression.
trumbulltimes.com
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
trumbulltimes.com
‘Those buildings stay hot’: Bridgeport schools face high temperatures without A/C
BRIDGEPORT — When teachers and students arrived for the first day of classes late last month, many of them were met with blazing heat inside their un-air-conditioned schools. In some classrooms, temperatures spiked past 95 degrees as a heat wave moved through the region, prompting the school system to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trumbulltimes.com
Staffing shortages at CT's psychiatric hospital for children leave many in need of care, others in limbo
Despite efforts by the Lamont administration to address staffing shortages that have plagued mental and behavioral health care in Connecticut, long wait lists and high demand for services persists, while beds at some of the most intensive care units go unfilled. SEIU District 1199, which represents more than 25,000 health...
trumbulltimes.com
John Breunig (opinion): The threat to CT teachers. ‘These kinds of things hurt our profession more than parents realize’
There’s something different about being a school teacher in 2022. I can’t quite put my finger on the right answer, but leaders of the state teachers union are offering multiple choices. Hopefully, there won’t be a test. The fresh challenge is about something more than getting back...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Stamford Iwo Jima survivor visits Normandy at age 98. ‘(It) was very emotional’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For Stamford’s Charlie Guinta, having participated in the fiercely fought World War II Battle of Iwo Jima in the South Pacific, wasn’t enough; 77 years later he had to visit the site of an even bigger battle 10,000 miles away, the Allies D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, in June of 1944.
trumbulltimes.com
One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection
TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford has given out $75,000 in small community grants. Here’s where the money went.
STAMFORD — Community groups will install new signs, pay for event speakers and purchase supplies thanks to money awarded through Stamford’s 2022 Community Micro-Grant Program. Through the initiative, designed to fund projects that beautify or significantly contribute to the quality of life in city neighborhoods, Stamford gave small...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull's Fryborg could open in early October
TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks. Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull Library seeks owner of 1930s family photos left in book
TRUMBULL — Trumbull library director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen knows the appeal of a good mystery. Now he's looking to help solve one himself. He and others affiliated with the library are looking to find the owner of a stack of old photos found in a book that had been donated to the library. Lyhne-Nielsen said the photos were found during the Sept. 18 Friends of the Trumbull Library book sale, and they appear to date back to 1939.
trumbulltimes.com
No. 7 St. Joseph holds off fourth-quarter rally, defeats Masuk
TRUMBULL — Three weekends ago, the St. Joseph football team began the season in an unfamiliar spot: Outside the state’s Top 10 with many predicting a downturn in fortunes. Now, the Hogs stand with a 3-0 record, and their latest victory came by inches. St. Joseph survived a...
Comments / 0