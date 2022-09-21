Read full article on original website
MSC Defends its Response to FMC on Shipper’s Complaint
MSC met the deadline set by the FMC’s administrative judge hearing the complaint of Shipping Act violations against the carrier strongly refuting the accusations that the company has not supplied information and could be subjected to a default judgment. The world’s largest carrier continues to vigorously defend its actions calling the problems the shipper experienced errors and poor communication involving no wrongdoing by MSC.
Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project
The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
UK Receives 26 Bids in First-Ever Carbon Storage Site Auction
The UK reports a strong response for its first-ever carbon storage licensing round which offers up 13 areas along the coast for the emerging industry. The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) reports it received 26 bids in the three-month process that closed last week and which is likely to be the first many auctions as they seek to develop the industry to provide carbon storage.
First Offshore Floating Hydrogen Production Pilot Begins Tests
The concept of developing hydrogen offshore linked to wind farms is taking a step forward with the first test unit having been dedicated in France. The Sealhyfe platform was installed on a Wavegem wave energy platform and is now preparing for tests alongside a pier in the port of Saint-Nazaire, France before it is moved to a position off the Atlantic coast for the second phase of the tests.
Marco Polo Targets Offshore Wind Market with Newbuild CSOV
Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine wants to capitalize on the fast expanding Asia-Pacific offshore wind energy market after unveiling plans to build, own and operate a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). The company announced that construction of the $60 million vessel is expected to be completed in the first...
