Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
TechSpot
Nvidia Optical Flow Accelerators can use AI frame generation for video encoding too
Something to look forward to: Many consumers are looking forward to this year's new graphics cards for their gaming capabilities, but they also introduce new tools for video encoding. Nvidia's RTX 4000 series GPUs add one more trick to double framerates while encoding video. The Optical Flow Accelerators behind Nvidia's...
Microsoft is expanding in China with more jobs and upgrades despite rising international tensions
What just happened? The US government might be introducing more tech restrictions against China, but it seems the increased tensions between the countries aren't affecting American firms' expansion plans. Microsoft is one of these, having just confirmed that it will add another 1,000 workers to its Chinese operations and upgrade its campuses over the next few years.
