ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

2 teens stabbed by group of men at local fair, NC sheriff's office says

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers were stabbed at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office. According to a statement posted on Facebook, deputies received a report of a stabbing at the fair at around 8 p.m. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance gave permission to off-duty deputies in the area to deploy to the scene of the stabbing.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitsett, NC
City
Alamance, NC
County
Nash County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security System
randolphnewsnow.com

Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42

ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
WNCT

Two teens stabbed at Pitt County Fair, second incident since 2021

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair on Saturday. In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said two teens, ages 19 and 17, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Deadly Person Co. home invasion was likely crime of opportunity, suspects broke in through open window

ROXBORO, N.C. — One of the two people charged in the murder of an 80-year-old woman appeared in court Thursday. Before his arrest on Wednesday night, Roger Wilkerson was out on bond on charges from January of 2021. An incident report from the Person County Sheriff's Office showed Wilkerson was charged with breaking and entering in another home invasion while a 14-year-old was home alone.
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy