Read full article on original website
Related
Two separate incidents leaves motorcyclist dead and an officer accidently shot in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in High Point and a police officer is injured after accidently shooting themselves in the leg on Friday night. Officers arrived at West Wendover Avenue and Piedmont Parkway around 8 p.m. to find a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police: Angier man sets fire to Wilson home during standoff, burglary
WILSON, N.C. — An Angier man started a massive fire at a home in Wilson during a burglary and police stand off, according to the police. The police said Eric Leith Malloy, 38, attempted to set the empty home on fire before barricading himself in a detached shed on the property at 705 Raleigh Road Parkway.
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital and Patricia Canseco Cortes, 26, of Hillsborough is facing several charges including DWI and driving without a license, officials said.
2 teens stabbed by group of men at local fair, NC sheriff's office says
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers were stabbed at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office. According to a statement posted on Facebook, deputies received a report of a stabbing at the fair at around 8 p.m. Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance gave permission to off-duty deputies in the area to deploy to the scene of the stabbing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-440. Here’s how many speeders they caught
The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 440 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
Winston-Salem Police: One person shot while trying to stop a fight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said officers responded to a shooting at on Twenty-Third Street Saturday night. Officers found a man shot in the leg around 9 p.m. That man, Bobby Billings, 38, was taken to a hospital for treatment and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Investigators said Billings was...
Car rear ends Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man ran into a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened around 2:36 p.m. on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A man driving a 2005 Honda rear ended the school bus causing minimal damage. The school bus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
randolphnewsnow.com
Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42
ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
WXII 12
Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes.
Son arrested for killing his mom in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police have arrested one man after shooting and killing his mother on Friday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two teens stabbed at Pitt County Fair, second incident since 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where two teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair on Saturday. In a media release, officials said they responded at 8:16 p.m. to the Pitt County Fairgrounds to a report of someone stabbed. Officials said two teens, ages 19 and 17, […]
cbs17
Durham felon arrested for having guns, mushrooms: Sheriff
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday for stealing guns and possessing numerous drugs. Deputies executed a search warrant on Friday in the 6000 block of Cheek Road, east of Interstate 85 in Durham. According to deputies, Phillip Keith Spence, 58, stole two firearms from Orange County and had several items including ammunition, cash, marijuana, meth and mushrooms.
Holy cow! Multiple cars hit a cow wandering in the roadway
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to several car crashes after a cow was found walking the highway on Wednesday night. The multiple crashes took place on US-29 near US-311 around 9:20 p.m. in Randolph County. Officials said the drivers were unable to avoid running into...
cbs17
Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
cbs17
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
WRAL
Sheriff: Deadly Person Co. home invasion was likely crime of opportunity, suspects broke in through open window
ROXBORO, N.C. — One of the two people charged in the murder of an 80-year-old woman appeared in court Thursday. Before his arrest on Wednesday night, Roger Wilkerson was out on bond on charges from January of 2021. An incident report from the Person County Sheriff's Office showed Wilkerson was charged with breaking and entering in another home invasion while a 14-year-old was home alone.
cbs17
Families seek childcare after longtime Knightdale center closes suddenly
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly four decades in Knightdale, the Cathy Lee Child Development Center suddenly shut down. A letter shared with CBS 17 by parents says it’s due to “outside factors” like COVID-19 and “changes in the economy.”. Parents of children in the...
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0