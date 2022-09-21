Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Catherine Forkpa, a former caregiver at Bondurant's Courtyard Estates at Hawthrone Crossing, is charged with second-degree in the death of a resident at the assisted living center. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch. Photos by Polk County Jail and Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to...
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges
Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
ourquadcities.com
2 Burlington men face felony charges in QC ATM theft incidents
Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks. Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges. Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an...
Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist
THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death
A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
Southeast Des Moines gas station robbed at gun point
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Git n’ Go gas station on the city’s southeast side Friday night. At around 9 p.m. the police department received a report of a robbery at the Git n’ Go gas station at 2140 E Park Ave. The suspect […]
fox9.com
‘Prehistoric remains’ of man found in Iowa River, Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms
(FOX 9) - The Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced it’s investigating human remains found in the Iowa River that might possibly have ‘prehistoric’ origin. In early August Marshall County Conservation directed Deputies to a remote area in the river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by staff while conducting a biological and wildlife survey.
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed in crash identified
UPDATE: A woman killed in a crash Wednesday night has been identified. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was found trapped in the...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man exposed himself to several teenage girls near school
TRAER, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man was jailed after deputies say he exposed himself to several teenage girls near North Tama High School. It happened at around 8 a.m. on Monday. School staff members reported it to the police. Forty-seven-year-old Jeremy Matney, of rural Toledo, is charged with...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD warns drivers to lock your car to avoid being a victim
That's the message Cedar Rapids Police are pushing this Friday after a number of police reports of cars being ransacked. According to a Facebook post by the department these aren't a case of, "smash and grab." Guns, phones, sunglasses, cash and computers are being stolen from unlocked vehicles. The CRPD's...
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
KCCI.com
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Prehistoric Human Jaw Bone Found in Iowa River
A conservation staff along with Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies were performing a biological survey of the Iowa River just last month when they happened upon a human jaw bone. Little did they know, during the August survey that this piece of a jaw belonged to a prehistoric Native American. A...
KCRG.com
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Avenue NW; the third search warrant at this residence since 2001. During a search of the residence, officials found numerous illegal substances including meth, marijuana, pills,...
ktvo.com
Bloomfield woman hit by box truck while she was walking
ELDON, Iowa — On Thursday morning, a southeast Iowa woman was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals after being hit by a box truck. According to a release from the Wapello County Sheriff's Office, just after 5:00 a.m., deputies received a report of a pedestrian that had been hit on Highway 16, west of Eldon.
Iowa man identified as victim in deadly weekend motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died Saturday morning in an accident in Des Moines. Emergency responders were called to the 1400 block of E. MLK, Jr. Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a motorcycle crash, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
