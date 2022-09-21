ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Louisiana State Police Lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest

By Dionne Johnson
 4 days ago

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, a Louisiana State Police Lieutenant has been charged with hiring for sexual activity.

According to LSP, Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation.

Thibodeaux, employed with LSP since 2002, was in South Dakota attending a work related conference, LSP said.

According to information released by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 3 A.M. Tuesday at a local hotel.

The South Dakota charge of hiring for sexual activity is a class 1 misdemeanor, however the criminal case has been handed over to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office, LSP said.

