Osceola County, FL

Missing woman from Stuart found safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
STUART, FL
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
JUPITER, FL
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
PAHOKEE, FL
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
TEQUESTA, FL
Armed robbers sought in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two armed robbers. According to investigators, two men walked into the Sunoco at Indian Street and Dixie Highway around 3:15 on Friday morning and demanded money from the clerk before leaving. One robber was...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
New state-of-the-art fire station coming to Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new state-of-the-art fire station is under construction in Riviera Beach, and once complete, city leaders believe it will be a model for the rest of the country. City manager Jonathan Evans and city councilman Douglas Lawson received a tour of the $20 million...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY WARNS OF HEAVY RAIN, TORNADOES

While Storm Will Not Hit Palm Beach County Directly, Emergency Officials Warning Of Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is warning residents to pay attention to forecasts for Ian, and to be prepared for the potential of tornadic activity and heavy […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

