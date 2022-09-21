Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
cw34.com
Missing woman from Stuart found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has located Sherrie Pasenelli safely. Deputies say Sherrie Pasenelli, 73, left her home on foot Saturday afternoon. There is no further information at this time as to where Pasenelli was for the past 24 hours.
cw34.com
Woman crashes into ditch and says her 'friend' did it, deputies say she was alone
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman crashed into a canal in Indian River County but told deputies she didn't do it. According to the sheriff's office, she blamed the crash on her friend. When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash on County Road 510 on...
cw34.com
Florida man chases down, plucks feathers from Sandhill crane
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida man chased down an endangered species and removed its feathers. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Jupiter Police department arrested Michael Bochicchio, 31, for endangering a threatened species. According to the arrest report, Bochicchio chased and grabbed the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
click orlando
1 killed in crash that shut down Orange Blossom Trail near Zellwood for hours, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan Friday morning forced lane closures on Orange Blossom Trail just outside of Zellwood Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. at Orange Blossom Trail’s intersection with Willow Street, troopers...
cw34.com
Toyota SUV sought in hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 19. Around 9:30 a.m. a white Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south on NW Federal Highway in the area of NW Sunset Blvd when a silver Toyota SUV collided with the passenger’s side of the VW, causing it to overturn.
cw34.com
'Dangerously wanted' kidnapping suspect from Broward captured on Treasure Coast
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A "dangerously wanted" man was taken off the streets this week, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office brought in Michael Hernandez on Sept. 21. Hernandez was wanted in Broward county for various felony charges that include false imprisonment and kidnapping.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
cw34.com
Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
cw34.com
Missing man from Pahokee, mother concerned and asking for help
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Pahokee. Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and was reported missing by his mother, Shatoria McKay, on Sept. 22. McKay told CBS12 she is worried, "because my son has...
WPBF News 25
32-year-old man ejected, killed in multi-vehicle Okeechobee crash on SR-78
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man was killed after being ejected in a crash on SR-78 Thursday morning. Deputies said it happened at 6:55 a.m. on SR-78 West and SW 99 Avenue. SR-78 was closed for several hours. Follow: Interactive traffic map. A vehicle with a tractor-trailer was driving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped. Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Brevard County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now. The county urges citizens to pre-register early and...
cw34.com
Man from Ft. Lauderdale confesses to burglarizing cars in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Tequesta Police Department along with the help of Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Task Force were able to arrest a suspect for a series of burglaries. On Sept. 22, three vehicles that were left unlocked were burglarized at a residence in...
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
cw34.com
Armed robbers sought in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two armed robbers. According to investigators, two men walked into the Sunoco at Indian Street and Dixie Highway around 3:15 on Friday morning and demanded money from the clerk before leaving. One robber was...
cw34.com
New state-of-the-art fire station coming to Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new state-of-the-art fire station is under construction in Riviera Beach, and once complete, city leaders believe it will be a model for the rest of the country. City manager Jonathan Evans and city councilman Douglas Lawson received a tour of the $20 million...
IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY WARNS OF HEAVY RAIN, TORNADOES
While Storm Will Not Hit Palm Beach County Directly, Emergency Officials Warning Of Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is warning residents to pay attention to forecasts for Ian, and to be prepared for the potential of tornadic activity and heavy […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 1