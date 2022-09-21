Read full article on original website
NDOT to add electric bike pilot program in Nashville
Hundreds of electric bikes are coming to the streets of Nashville. Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) says 35 e-bike racks will be added across areas of south and west Nashville. This is part of a pilot program. The e-bikes will not be allowed in downtown or East Nashville and if people try to take them their it won't go well.
Parking payments frustrate evacuees after Nashville library bomb threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An emergency evacuation at the Nashville Public Library downtown was delayed Thursday afternoon because drivers were forced to pay for parking before they could leave. This could have been a fatal flaw in the library's evacuation plan and people are sharing their concerns. Metro Council...
Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
Police: Man threatens East Nashville school a second time this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested for the second time this year for allegedly making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school. Metro Police arrested 31-year-old Stephen Robertson after a concerned citizen contacted police after they saw social media posts by Robertson referencing bombing the school and other acts of violence.
Houston's success in addressing homelessness is model Nashville hopes to use
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is hoping to get $50 million to address homelessness, but Metro Council still needs to approve the funds. The investment comes as folks across the city have expressed frustrations over how the city's handled the issue. Nashville plans to use the “Housing First,” model,...
Man arrested for allegedly throwing kitten into fire pit in Portland, Tennessee
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police have arrested a man accused of throwing a kitten into a fire pit in Middle Tennessee. Richard Russell, 39, is booked into the Sumner County Jail for aggravated cruelty to animals. The kitten was found earlier this week with severe burns. Nonprofit organization True...
Sheriff's Office warns Middle Tennesseans of suspicious packages with white powder inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Dickson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is warning Middle Tennesseans of suspicious packages containing a white powder being delivered to homes. DCSO reports some residents may have seen a post being shared on Facebook depicting what appears to be an Amazon gift card with instructions.
Siblings escape Murfreesboro house fire, 2 dogs saved
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A brother and sister were able to escape a house fire in Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) arrived at the residence on Roxbury Drive and found flames and smoke coming from the second story. The blaze was quickly contained.
West Nashville community group, council member clash over homelessness in Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A West Nashville community group is hopeful Mayor John Cooper’s new plan to address homelessness could help clean up their neighborhood park. The mayor’s plan would use $50 million American Rescue Plan dollars to help create housing and provide more services to people experiencing homelessness.
Metro Nashville Police ask for help identifying fatal hit & run driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit & run crash n Wednesday night. Police report the hit & run took place around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bell Road. 37-year-old Paul Chadwick died from injuries after being struck by the white SUV.
THP investigating deadly crash on I-40 in Wilson County Friday morning
Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in Wilson County. The crash involved multiple vehicles and THP says that the accident was deadly. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. Get reports like this...
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Clarksville teen
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 16-year-old boy missing out of Clarksville. Agents say Jadin Hale was last seen Thursday. He is 5’2” and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Hale has black hair, brown eyes. There is no clothing description at this time.
Nearly 1,000 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 1,000 firearms have been stolen from vehicles across Music City so far in 2022. Metro Nashville Police released their weekly report on Friday, which shows 998 guns have been taken from cars this year. Nearly 70% of all firearms reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles. Just last week, 17 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.
Two dead after crash late Thursday on Briley
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead after a crash on Briley late Thursday. Metro Nashville Police say that the accident happened just before 11:30 Thursday night. The two car crash was by mile marker 25 on Briley northbound. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
TSU students begging state to give $500M owed to university
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University (TSU) more than $500 million over a period of decades and local leaders are putting pressure on the legislature to make things right. It's money TSU leaders could use to address the need for more on-campus housing and the money...
'The Fontanel' estate, formerly owned by Barbara Mandrell, to be auctioned in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 30,000 square foot mansion and event space, formerly owned by Country Music Hall of Fame member Barbara Mandrell, will be auctioned in Nashville. Bob Parks Auction has announced that 'The Fontanel', a sprawling 221 acre estate which includes a distillery and winery, is currently looking for new ownership.
Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdown and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. DJ England-Chisholm caught two passes -- the first a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other...
Nashville Film Festival: Weeklong celebration of screenings starts Sept. 29
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The 53rd Nashville Film Festival kicks off next week for seven days of film, music, and culture. Live screenings of more than 150 films will run from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 at the Belcourt Theatre, the Andrew Johnson Theater at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Virgin Hotels Nashville and the historic Franklin Theatre.
