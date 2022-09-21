ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott designates Mexican Cartels as terrorist organizations

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvFdl_0i4vJpkr00
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shakes hands with Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke on Wednesday in Midland. (Courtesy Photo)

AUSTIN Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety to take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis.

At a roundtable discussion and press conference in Midland, the Governor also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications for the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as well as other cartels producing and distributing deadly fentanyl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hyk1_0i4vJpkr00
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks a roundtable on Wednesday in Midland. (Courtesy Photo)

“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, and Texans are falling victim to the Mexican cartels that are producing it,” Abbott stated in the press release. “Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way. In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning in the past year than all terrorist attacks across the globe in the past 100 years. In order to save our country, particularly our next generation, we must do more to get fentanyl off our streets.”

The Governor was joined at the roundtable discussion and press conference by DPS Director Steve McCraw, DPS Regional Director West Texas Region Jose Sanchez, Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, Midland County Sheriff Chief Deputy Benny Matlock, Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman, and Midland Memorial Hospital District Police Chief Steve McNeill.

Governor Abbott also directed DPS and law enforcement agencies to identify Texas gangs that support Mexican drug cartels and seize their assets in order to disrupt cartel networks operating in Texas communities, as thousands of Texans have been poisoned unwittingly by counterfeit pills laced with the deadly synthetic opioid.

With Mexican drug cartels disguising fentanyl as counterfeit pills and targeting children with “rainbow fentanyl” pills, the Governor emphasizes in his letter that immediate decisive action is needed from the Biden Administration to combat this deadly crisis impacting the nation.

Comments / 23

SAPPHIRE
3d ago

Next he needs to declare an invasion so we can get a little more help on this border. I don't know why he hasn't done it before now what are we waiting for?

Reply(3)
12
north texan
3d ago

Of course that’s what they are!! Thank you Gov Abbott !!! Keep our state red and don’t let it become another California with a Biden puppet vote no for Beto!!!

Reply(1)
4
ftp88
3d ago

It’s not only against cartels but a “war” on drugs that isn’t winnable imo. People in the USA are medicated either legally or illegally. The problem begins with addiction and mental illness/depression: anxiety etc. It’s a vicious circle

Reply
3
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
KHOU

Texas crisis centers remain busy despite plans to end rape

TEXAS, USA — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes. Editorial note: The above video is from a recent interview with Gov. Abbott. One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Politics State#Politics Governor#Mexican Cartels#Texans#The Sinaloa Cartel#Americans#Dps#Ector County#Midland County Sheriff#Odessa Police
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know

With appointments to obtain an ID or Driver's license being booked for weeks, in some cases months in advance, it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas police chiefs begin active shooter response training this month

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas police chiefs have started taking active shooter response training as part of their required continuing education classes.The new mandatory four-hour curriculum for Texas police chiefs began this month in Lubbock.The chiefs learned about the terminologies that are often used during active shooter incidents.North Richland Hills Police Chief Jimmy Perdue serves as the president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and says those second in command of their departments will have similar classes. "Across the board, all the way from top to bottom, we all understand the terminology and frankly, we understand the expectations of law enforcement in...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena poll: Immigration a winner for Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott’s “tough on immigrants” message this campaign season is not only appealing to Republicans; it also resonates with the state’s growing bloc of independent voters. An exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll of likely voters in the November election in Texas – in both parties...
TEXAS STATE
vanalstyneleader.com

Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history

T It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
TEXAS STATE
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
384
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy