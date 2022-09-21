Long COVID-19 is 'greatest mass-disabling event in human history,' patient advocate says

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
beckershospitalreview.com
12 recent patient safety study findings
Here are 12 patient safety studies Becker's has covered since July 1:. 1. More than 80 percent of maternal deaths between 2017 and 2019 were due to preventable causes, a report from the CDC found. 2. Nearly 20 percent of COVID-19 survivors may experience lingering, worsening or new-onset symptoms two...
beckershospitalreview.com
Only 68% of young physicians would choose medicine again
Nearly one-third of young physicians say they would not choose a career in medicine again, according to Medscape's 2022 Young Physician Compensation Report. The report is based on survey responses from 13,064 physicians in 29 specialties polled between Oct. 5, 2021 and Jan. 19, 2022. Four findings:. 1. Sixty-eight percent...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Twindemic' risk greater this year, experts worry
The U.S. avoided a long-feared "twindemic" of flu and COVID-19 for the past two years, largely because of widespread masking and other behaviors that kept flu seasons mild. But the risk that both illnesses will increase this winter appears greater. "This could very well be the year in which we...
RELATED PEOPLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Biden wants cancer-detecting blood tests — scientists say it's not that simple
President Joe Biden wants to foster research into developing blood tests that detect cancer as part of the Cancer Moonshot program, but scientists say identifying cancer's origins is complicated, The Washington Post reported Sept. 22. The Moonshot initiative plans to examine how effective blood tests are in early cancer detection,...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 16:. 1. Shannon Bradley was named the first chief diversity and inclusion officer at Keck Medicine of the University of California in Los Angeles. 2. Jill Owens was appointed president of the Olean,...
beckershospitalreview.com
WHO: Ability to track new COVID-19 variants weakens amid surveillance rollbacks
Global rollbacks in testing and surveillance are making it difficult to track and identify new COVID-19 variants, officials with the World Health Organization said during a Sept. 22 media briefing. "Our ability to track variants and subvariants around the world is diminishing because surveillance is declining," said Maria Van Kerkhove,...
beckershospitalreview.com
The National Institutes of Health awards $100M in autism research grants
The National Institutes of Health awarded $100 million to support nine Autism Centers of Excellence, according to a Sept. 6 news release. The funding will support research at individual research centers working on projects to understand and develop interventions for autism spectrum disorder. 2022 Autism Centers of Excellence grants:. Columbia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Caring Kind’ spreads Alzheimer’s disease awareness at 34th annual walk
The Caring Kind’ spreads Alzheimer’s disease awareness at 34th annual walk
beckershospitalreview.com
Universal Health Services elects new board member
Nina Chen was elected to the board of directors of Universal Health Services, a for-profit hospital operator based in King of Prussia, Pa. Ms. Chen is the special projects consultant for The Welcoming Center, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization focused on inclusive economic progress through immigrant integration, according to a Sept. 23 news release. She also served as partner in the client relationship management group at Mercer, a New York City-based professional services firm.
Comments / 0