Business

Business Insider

Russia will be using second-grade tech for years and spending 'huge resources' to recreate what already exists, says a former top Russian finance official

Sanctions against Russia will hit tech goods, former finance official Oleg Vyugin told Reuters. Russia's tech industry relies on imports, so it will have to recreate those goods domestically. Russia's tech development will decline if the situation doesn't improve, said Vyugin. Russia could be in for years of decline in...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The UK is burning through cash amid the energy crunch and risks stagflation unless it pushes through these growth hurdles, Mohamed El-Erian says

The UK risks stagflation unless it can push past these hurdles to its economic growth, according to top economist Mohamed El-Erian. Hurdles included the European energy crisis and the government's flawed response to encouraging growth so far. The global economy is also slowing down, which means the UK's domestic growth...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kristalina Georgieva
Christiane Amanpour
The Hill

How to cut ties with China once and for all

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business
Economy
Sweden
Fortune

China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability

A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
CHINA
ValueWalk

China May Soon Announce Gold Reserve Figures

Large amounts of gold are moving from west to east as China continues to stack what is believed to be one of the largest gold reserves in the world. This is leading to a massive transfer of wealth, as countries in the east continue to amass gold while western nations keep racking up debt.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

German leader seeks energy deals, alliances on Gulf trip

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived Saturday in Saudi Arabia for the first stop of a two-day, three-country visit to the Middle East aimed at striking new energy deals and forging fresh alliances amid the economic and geopolitical turmoil resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The German government has scrambled to wean Europe’s biggest economy off Russian oil, coal and gas since coming to office last December. While imports from Russia have declined sharply since then, there are fears that Germany, like other European countries, could face an energy shortage in the coming months. Bridging the gap in natural gas supplies is a particular concern and one of the reasons Scholz is also heading to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar together with a high-level business delegation, senior officials said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

'Crucial' vote could move Italy to right; many might boycott

Italians will vote on Sunday in what is being billed as a crucial election as Europe reels from repercussions of Russia's war in Ukraine. For the first time in Italy since the end of World War II, the election could propel a far-right leader into the premiership. Soaring energy costs and quickly climbing prices for staples like bread — the consequences of Russia's invasion of breadbasket Ukraine — have pummeled many Italian families and businesses. Against that bleak backdrop, Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party — with neo-fascist roots and an agenda of God, homeland and Christian...
ELECTIONS

