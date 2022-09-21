Read full article on original website
UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the second homicide in the Capital City in less than a week, after a shooting on the east side of downtown. LPD says that just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of man who had been shot in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, south of O Street.
Lincoln Police investigating 2 separate Sunday morning shootings
Lincoln Police are investigating two separate shootings shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday. One shooting left a man dead and the other left two injured.
LPD: Vehicles and property damaged in shooting, two injured
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Lincoln along with vehicles and other property being damaged. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 23rd St. and Judson St. after multiple reports of gunshots on Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. Officers said...
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide
Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
Motorcycle Accident Claims The Life of a 45-year old Lincoln Man
Lincoln Police report a 45-year old Lincoln man died following a car vs motorcycle accident shortly before 2:30 pm Saturday afternoon at West O and 19th Street. Police are asking the publics help with any information, including video evidence, to contact LPD. The LPD News Release is available here C2-085746.
Lincoln Police identify woman killed in Tuesday night stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department has identified the woman who was stabbed to death late Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. They say the weapon used in the attack at a West Fairfield Street mobile home park hasn’t been found. Police arrested 61-year-old Charles Alexander...
2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a three-car crash in Bellevue Friday evening. According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers went to the intersection of Fort Crook Road and Cornhusker Road at 8:13 p.m. Friday for a rollover crash. Police said the driver of a Honda Odyssey...
Lincoln woman sentenced to 15 years for dealing meth
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Katrina L. Coffman, 36, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Coffman to 180 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction. Due to a prior conviction for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, Coffman faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years. After serving her sentence, Coffman will be placed on supervised release for 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Authorities investigate body found on highway
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation following the discovery of a body Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road. Deputies were advised at about 2:30 p.m. of a deceased party discovered by construction crews. The sheriff’s office is investigating with the assistance of...
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha
A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
