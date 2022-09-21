Read full article on original website
James D. Beck
James D. Beck, 74, Columbia City, died at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Surviving are his three daughters: Dawn R. (Chad) Christman, New Haven; and Shannon (Matt) Hanes and Rachael E. Beck, all of Fort Wayne; and nine grandchildren.
Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey
Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey, 99, North Manchester, passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born on Jan. 27, 1923, in Walton. She married Wallace “Wally” Ulrey on Nov. 2, 1941. The loving memory of Rosaline “Rosie” Ulrey will be forever cherished by her...
September Is Library Card Sign-Up Month At MPL
MILFORD — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month, and Milford Public Library is highlighting one of the awesome perks of having a library card and being a member of Evergreen. If you are unfamiliar, Evergreen is an Indiana consortium of over 100 public, school, and institutional libraries...
Fear Is A Liar 5K Set For Oct. 8
WARSAW – The second annual 5K run in honor of Payton Slaymaker will be Oct. 8 in Winona Lake. Register online at runsignup.com by Sept. 27. Last year, through donations, participants, and volunteers organizers were able to donate over $17,000 to The Cure Starts Now in Payton. The group helps fund clinical trials in hopes of eradicating this terrible disease. As a result, Payton was given the opportunity to take part in two clinical trials funded by The Cure Starts Now.
Claude Edwin Wallen
Claude Edwin Wallen, Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully in his home with his grandsons by his side. He was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Claude Sr. and Mae (Green) Wallen. He attended school in Prestonsburg, Ky., until he left home to enlist in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he hitchhiked back to Kentucky and met his bride. On July 15, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha Mae Shepherd. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After Larry’s birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958, where they resided until their deaths.
Robert David McLaughlin
Robert David McLaughlin, 78, Goshen, died unexpectedly at Goshen Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Indiana, Penn. On Aug. 5, 1972, he married Linda Hostetler at New Paris Missionary Church. She survives along with four children: Bob (Cristal) McLaughlin, Osceola; Jeremy (Angela) McLaughlin,...
‘Heart of the Community’ Auction, Dinner Oct. 1 At NWCC
NORTH WEBSTER — The Heart of the Community Auction and Dinner will be from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the North Webster Community Center. Its the 20th anniversary celebration of the annual fundraising auction. According to Emily Worrell, executive director of NWCC, this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the center. NWCC has not had its annual auction and dinner since 2019, so she said, “We are excited to be back together.”
E. Alberta “Bertie” Smith — UPDATED
E. Alberta “Bertie” Smith, 90, Rochester, passed away at 1:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her daughters’ home, with her family by her side. On July 31, 1932, she was born in Bowdre, Ill. On April 15, 1950, she and Richard Lee Smith were married...
Darlene K. Colburn
Darlene K. Colburn, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. She was born in Mishawaka on Nov. 13, 1954. She married David P. Colburn on June 27, 1975, in Granger. Darlene is survived by her husband: David; and their daughter: Jennifer (Joe Jr.) Railing, Plymouth; and two grandchildren.
Brews, Food, Fun Galore In Downtown Warsaw Saturday Night
WARSAW — Downtown Warsaw was lively Saturday night, with two local events providing delicious brews, fantastic food, and exciting entertainment to those who decided to join in on the festivities. Kosciusko Kettleheads hosted their 11th annual HomeBrewFest on Sept. 24, with ticket proceeds for the event benefitting Combined Community...
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks, 76, Goshen, died at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Tyronza, Ark. On March 19, 1965, he married the love of his life, Pamela R. (Linn) Franks. Surviving are his wife: Pamela, Goshen: daughters:...
Beaman Home Among Four Local Entities Receiving Federal Grants
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $67 million in federal grants to more than 190 public and non-profit entities that received grants through the Victims of Crime Act program, including four from Kosciusko County. The local recipients include The Beaman Home, CASA of Kosciusko County, the Kosciusko...
Dorothy and Warren Leback
The ashes of Dorothy Jewel (Stiver) Leback and Warren G. (Pat) Leback will be interred at New Paris Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Jewel was born in New Paris. She died Jan. 16, 2014; Warren died on Nov. 21, 2019.
Margaret M. O’Hara
Margaret M. O’Hara, 92, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. She was a resident of Miller’s Assisted Living in Plymouth. She was born on March 18, 1930, in Argos. On March 5, 1950, in the Methodist parsonage in Argos, she married Eugene L. O’Hara, who...
Farrel L. Biller
Farrel L. Biller, 86, Nappanee, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Nappanee. On March 28, 1959, he married Sue Pippenger in Jeffersonville. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2020. Surviving is his son: Jeff (Doris)...
Studio K Beauty Salon Opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Sept. 23, at Studio K Beauty Salon in Syracuse. The stylists and owners are Krista Metzger and Kassi Perzanowski-Wolf. The women say it was a dream come true to open their own hair salon. They want the public to feel welcome when they walk in the cozy hair salon by having a relaxing ambience.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:31 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 7344 S. SR 15, Claypool. Driver: Daniel E. Haab, 26, West CR 700S, Claypool. Haab’s brakes failed, and his vehicle hit a parked vehicle. Damage: Up to $2,500. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept....
Hobby Turns Into Antique Business For Stavedahl
WARSAW — After her daughter had gone to college, Andrea Stavedahl needed something to do to keep busy. “I started repurposing furniture — simple repurpose, nothing extravagant — and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace,” she said. “And then in part of finding and locating furniture, I dove into ceramics, glassware and started my Etsy page and … so things over (a few) years fell together and here I am.”
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 200 block West Main Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a sex offender registration violation. 9:16 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 200 block West Main Street, Warsaw. Officers investigated a sex offender registration violation. 1:53 p.m....
Silver Lake Man Arrested In Theft Of Dirt Bike, ATV
SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a dirt bike and ATV. Brett Allen Niccum, 27, 3351 W. SR 14, Silver Lake, is charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies. On June 23, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy went to...
