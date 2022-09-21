Read full article on original website
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
Collecting can tabs
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 in Weatherly recently traveled to Danville to deliver a large quantity of can tabs to Geisinger Ronald McDonald House. From left: Noelle Rambaran, Betty Henry - project chair, Bette Rambaran, Carol Eroh and Aurelia Rambaran. Anyone wishing to donate beverage tabs may drop them off at the monthly unbaked pizza sales or contact any auxiliary member. All tabs must be from aluminum beverage cans such as soda. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
Crumbling floodwall to be fixed in Sunbury
Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury was awarded more than $400,000 to fix a crumbling section of floodwall that's nearly 100 years old, officials announced this week. The $414,000 grant that will be used for repair and replacement of the flood wall along the Susquehanna River, according to state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27). The grant is from the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which produces revenue derived from impact...
Sheetz store in Lewisburg to temporarily close for renovations
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations. A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says. ...
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural
Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
Pump problems contribute to drought emergency
HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
Beaver Meadows man defrauded of over $10,000
BEAVER MEADOWS, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 60-year-old man from Beaver Meadows reported $10,800.00 stolen from his bank account. PSP say the man walked into the station to report a theft by wire fraud on September 15. Police have no active suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Tamaqua Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives for Failing to Make Court Appearance
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Tamaqua man who failed to make a court appearance. Richard M. Catena, 43, with a last known address of 259 Lafayette St. Apt # 2, Tamaqua failed to appear at...
Schuylkill County in need of foster parents
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There are about a hundred kids in foster care in Schuylkill County alone, and the number seems to only be growing, according to the Schuylkill Children and Youth Services. To help with the county-wide issue, Amanda Kowalski started taking in foster kids at 21. And after...
Touring the Fascinating Mifflinburg Buggy Museum
If you’ve spent any amount of time driving across PA, you’ve undoubtedly seen a buggy rolling down the road in some of the rural parts of the state thanks to the Amish and Old-Order Mennonites that live here. Because of that, it probably won’t come as a surprise that PA has an entire museum dedicated to buggies.
PennDOT narrows 322 connector options to 3
BOALSBURG — And then there were three. Recently, PennDOT narrowed the nine options to three for the State College Area Connector project, which will provide the “missing link” for U.S. Route 322 as it comes into Happy Valley. The three preferred alternatives are all in the current...
Two charged after home invasion in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County women were charged after allegedly forcing their way into a home and starting a fight with another woman. Williamsport Police received a call just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 from a person who said two people were fighting inside a home near the 800 block of Elmira Street. Officer Jamie DeSanto got to the home and broke up the altercation, police said. Terry...
Third assault charge for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and...
Williamsport man arrested on home improvement fraud
BEECH CREEK TWP., CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for home improvement fraud Wednesday. According to police, 43-year-old Michael Williams Bloom is the owner of Keystone Lift and Elevator and was hired by a Beech Creek couple in April to install a residential elevator in their home. By July, the victims paid $29,675 but the installation was never completed.
Bloomsburg Fair kicks off 2022 festivities
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair is about to begin. Eyewitness News spent Friday morning getting a sneak peek at the first day of the largest fair in Pennsylvania. The Bloomsburg Fair is back, with pig racing, and, of course, fair food. “The entertainment changes every year, so you’re going to get to […]
Man fires gun several times inside Shamokin Dam home
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — An allegedly intoxicated man shot a gun inside a home in Shamokin Dam the morning of Sept. 17. Scott J. Nace now faces several felony charges. State police at Selinsgrove say Nace, 29, had been drinking heavily at the home at the 100 block of Ninth Avenue when he discharged the .357 Magnum revolver in the kitchen and hit the floor. Another resident at the home...
Pills stolen shortly after victim's prescription is filled
Muncy, Pa. — Someone got into a victim's unlocked car at a pharmacy parking lot and stole prescription oxycodone pills, according to state police. The victim contacted state police on Sept. 15 and reported he was parked at CVS at 201 Muncy Creek Boulevard when the theft occurred. The victim told police that the prescription had just been filled on Sept. 14. Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
