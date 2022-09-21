ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddest victims of Biden's border crisis: Unaccompanied brothers aged 2 and 6 are intercepted by CBP in Texas with contact details of relatives scrawled on their t-shirts

By Sophie Mann For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

A heartbreaking photo shows two unaccompanied brothers aged just two and six intercepted by border agents after they traveled from Guatemala to Texas.

The siblings, who have not been identified, had contact details of US-based relatives scrawled on their t-shirts.

Border patrol agents found the children Tuesday morning near La Grulla, Texas with a group of more than a dozen other Guatemalan migrants, including six more children stranded without legal guardians.

The two boys had the information of a relative in the United States written on their white shirts, which border patrol agents must rely on to get the children to safety.

It is unclear if the youngsters are en route to those relatives, and if agents are able to contact their loved ones.

Their plight starkly exposes the ongoing crisis at the southern border, which has seen record numbers of people intercepted while crossing illegally - and conservatives blaming President Biden's policies for encouraging them to attempt the often dangerous trip.

A statement from border patrol read: 'Many of the unaccompanied children encountered by Border Patrol are very young and unable to provide names or phone numbers of family members.'

'To locate a (child’s) next of kin, agents must rely on information written on articles of clothing or handwritten notes found among their property, adults within the group, and/or the consulate of their home country.'

Minors without guardians who arrive at the US southern border are, unlike some illegal migrants, not immediately deported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcx4n_0i4vHagm00
Two young boys (6 and 2) were found at 6.30am on Tuesday by border patrol agents with the information of their family in the US scribbled on their white t-shirts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShDgi_0i4vHagm00
The children were found with a group of 18 illegal migrants, including six other children in an area near La Grulla, Texas. Border patrol agents in the Rio Grande valley have intercepted more than 70,000 unaccompanied minors this year alone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6GTG_0i4vHagm00
Illegal migration has climbed significantly over the last few years under the Biden administration

Instead, children are placed in the care of federal agents until such a time that family or other relations of the child can be located in the United States.

If no family can be found, unaccompanied children must be sent back to their country of origin.

Current policies, according to the New York Post, have allowed for more than 140,000 unaccompanied migrant children to arrive at the southern border in 2022 alone.

It has also increased the number of illegal migrants who attempt to pose as children in order to avoid deportation. Border patrol said it has apprehended close to 700 child-imposters in the El Paso, Texas area since October.

This week, border officials released new figures showing more than 2 million arrests of illegal migrants at the southern border had taken place this fiscal year. That figure is up considerably from the 1.6 million arrests in 2021, and is a more than 400% increase from the 405,000 arrests made during 2020.

Biden's border crisis breaks another annual record - with a month to spare! Two MILLION migrants arrested at the Mexico border in one year for the first time in history

More than two million migrants have been arrested at the Mexico border in a year for the first time in history.

The record, revealed in Customs and Border Patrol records compiled at the border, comes amid a continued flow of migrants in Texas, Arizona, and California.

The figures show a spike this spring, with 241,000 law enforcement encounters, with numbers staying above 200,000 each month since even after a drop.

The total was 203,000 in August.

The figures cover an 11-month period, so the grand total won't be revealed until after the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30th.

The migrants came from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua stopped by law enforcement hi 56,000 last month, up from 50,000 in July, and spiking from 23,000 in August, administration officials said. That includes 18,000 encounters with Venezuelans, with most around Eagle Pass and Del Rio, Texas.

It is harder for the U.S. to return migrants to those host countries due to political tensions.

Border patrol said that agents in the Rio Grande area alone have encountered more than 70,000 unaccompanied minors this year.

GOP leaders around the nation have been underscoring the severity of the border crisis and are emphasizing the lack of capacity available in US border towns to deal with the ongoing flood of illegal migrants.

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sparked both praise and backlash when he sent 50 migrants to the elite Massachusetts vacation island Martha's Vineyard. Now, the governor appears to be shuttling more migrants to Delaware, specifically an area close to President Joe Biden's Rehoboth home.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been busing migrants from his state to Washington, DC. A group were recently deposited in front of Kamala Harris' vice presidential residence.

The red-state governors have denied that they are taking action out of cruelty, but rather spotlighting the Biden administration's failure to meaningfully respond to the escalating crisis at the border.

In response to some of the outrage generated toward him regarding the 50 Martha's Vineyard migrants, DeSantis said: 'The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they go berserk, and they're so upset that this is happening.’

The 50 migrants were put on a bus by Gov. Charlie Baker (R) less than 48 hours after landing, and given a police escort to get a ferry to Joint Base in Cape Cod 32 miles away from Martha's Vineyard.

Attorneys for 30 of the Venezuelan Migrants flown to the Vineyard called earlier this week for a criminal probe into DeSantis, accusing him of ‘falsely promising them (the migrants) jobs and immigration help.'

He is accused of ‘preying’ on the migrants, though DeSantis said the migrants knew where they were going and signed waivers before boarding the plane.

On Tuesday, Democratic Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, of Texas, announced that he would be launching an investigation into whether the migrants were 'kidnapped' by DeSantis.

He first claimed there was a degree criminal activity involved.

DeSantis has since aggressively slapped down the claims, pointing out the hypocrisy of the Texas sheriff after 50 migrants died in a trailer-tractor over the summer in his jurisdiction.

