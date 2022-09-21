Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO