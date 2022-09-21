Read full article on original website
N.J. man sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm
A Camden County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and for illegally owning a gun, authorities said. Tyquan Burrell, 30, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden to two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
fox29.com
Police: Fight between men, women erupts into deadly shooting on South Street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - South Street experienced another night of violence after shots rang out on the popular Philadelphia street this weekend. Police say a fight between a group of men and women erupted into gunfire on the 400 block of South Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old man was...
5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say
Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Horrific Act of Violence': ‘Unprovoked' Killing of Everett Beauregard Caught on Cam
Calling it a "unprovoked murder," Philadelphia police on Friday announced a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the gunman caught on camera shooting and killing recent Temple University grad Everett Beauregard near Drexel University. Beauregard was out with friends in South Philadelphia and had taken SEPTA home, getting...
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
PA Dad Who Left Gun Unsecured Charged With 3-Year-Old Son's Shooting
A Pennsylvania dad who was not in the car when his three-year-old son found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself has been charged for his role in the shooting, authorities said. Jameer Walker, 24, surrendered to Caln Township police soon after the July incident and is charged with endangering...
Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun
Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
phillyvoice.com
'Unprovoked' killing of recent Temple grad caught on surveillance video, police say
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University graduate, on a sidewalk in West Philadelphia at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The shooting occurred as Beauregard was walking home from a SEPTA station after a night out with friends. The suspect approached Beauregard from...
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
Teenager Critically Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police
An 18-year-old man from Atlantic City was critically wounded in a shooting, authorities said. On Sept. 21, at 4:39 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 100 block of north South Carolina Avenue for a man shot. Police found a male that was shot and evidence of gunfire, they...
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
Murder suspect allegedly struck another inmate 8 times with a broomstick, police say
A man charged in connection with a murder conspiracy is now accused of throwing hot liquid at a fellow prison inmate and whacking him eight times with a broomstick, according to police. Giovani Cagle was charged Wednesday with assaulting the other Northampton County Prison inmate on Saturday, according to a...
fox29.com
Boy, 16, shot by older brother during argument in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times by his own brother during an argument Thursday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of North 22nd Street just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
WGAL
Philadelphia contract killer pleads guilty and admits to committing six murders
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man plead guilty and admitted to committing six murders. Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, in connection with his role in murdering four people in Philadelphia between 2017 and 2018, all in exchange for money.
PA Dad Learns His Fate For Killing Infant Daughter With Anti-Psychotic Drug
A Pennsylvania dad was sentenced to 17 to 50 years in prison for killing his infant daughter with an anti-psychotic drug, authorities said. Jamal Bailey, 45, pleaded guilty in August 2021 to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.
fox29.com
Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
Police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia, 3 in custody
Three suspects are in custody following a police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia.
Man faces attempted murder charge in N.J. jail attack
An inmate at the Atlantic County jail was charged with attacking another inmate at the facility, prosecutors said Wednesday. Shakur Aabid, 26, of Atlantic City, allegedly assaulted a fellow inmate Sept. 13 at the jail in Mays Landing, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Aabid was arrested and charged with attempted murder, the prosecutor’s office said.
72-year-old man pleads no contest in cold case of Philly woman murdered 3 decades ago
A 72-year-old man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the case of a Philadelphia woman found partially decomposed more than three decades ago. The victim’s daughter says she’s glad they have some measure of justice for her mom.
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
