NJ.com

N.J. man sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, possession of firearm

A Camden County man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and for illegally owning a gun, authorities said. Tyquan Burrell, 30, of Camden, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Camden to two counts of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Daily Voice

5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say

Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
WPG Talk Radio

Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun

Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Larry Krasner
WGAL

Philadelphia contract killer pleads guilty and admits to committing six murders

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man plead guilty and admitted to committing six murders. Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, in connection with his role in murdering four people in Philadelphia between 2017 and 2018, all in exchange for money.
fox29.com

Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
NJ.com

Man faces attempted murder charge in N.J. jail attack

An inmate at the Atlantic County jail was charged with attacking another inmate at the facility, prosecutors said Wednesday. Shakur Aabid, 26, of Atlantic City, allegedly assaulted a fellow inmate Sept. 13 at the jail in Mays Landing, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Aabid was arrested and charged with attempted murder, the prosecutor’s office said.
