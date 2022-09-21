ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points for third time this year

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sylvan Lane
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQ16L_0i4vHXzT00

(The Hill) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosted interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the latest in a series of aggressive steps to tame stubborn inflation.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) — the panel of Fed officials responsible for monetary policy— hiked its baseline interest rate by 0.75 percentage points Wednesday to a span of 3 to 3.25 percent.

It is the fifth Fed rate hike since March and the third consecutive FOMC meeting ending with a 75 basis point hike.

The Fed had long been expected to issue another 75 basis point hike in September as inflation continued to rise through much of the summer and linger near four-decade highs. While monthly price growth has slowed slightly, the annual inflation rate of 8.2 percent in August, according to the consumer price index, was close to levels not seen since the late 1970s.

Fed officials had faced some pressure to hike by a full percentage point in the weeks leading up to the Wednesday meeting after consumer prices rose again in August. Financial markets locked in a roughly 20 percent change of a 1 percentage point rate hike in the hours before the FOMC meeting concluded Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool, which tracks where traders expect the Fed to set interest rates.

Even so, the Fed stuck to its plan for a 0.75 percentage point hike, a move bank officials portrayed as an urgent but measured attempt to smother inflation.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the FOMC said in a statement.

The Fed has hiked interest rates rapidly from near-zero levels set in 2020 as the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic upended the economy. The bank is racing to bring inflation down before it spirals out of control by slowing the economy enough to reduce the amount of spending on goods and services.

Fed officials and many economists were hopeful that the bank could slow the economy and make a dent on inflation without derailing strong job growth, low unemployment and steady economic growth. But experts say the chances of recession in 2024 are rising.

“The Fed is in a really, really tough position, in part because they have a very limited toolkit,” said Lindsay Owens, executive director at Groundwork Collaborative.

“They have inflation that’s coming from a constellation of sources,” Owens explained.

The Fed’s rate hikes have slowed the housing market, curbed some hiring and weighed on economic growth. The combination of the Fed’s actions, normalizing supply chains and falling gas prices should eventually lead to lower inflation.

But inflation has fallen little since the Fed’s rate hikes began and officials have pledged to keep ramping up rates until they see clear signs of slowing price growth — a process Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged would bring “pain.”

“We’re seeing the expected consequences of this,” Owens said. “It’s working, but it is not truly taming the price increases we’re seeing.”

Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Tropical Storm Ian forecast to strengthen, Savannah now in forecast cone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After some weakening throughout Sunday, Ian is now becoming stronger in the western Caribbean as it begins its northward turn. Some changes since previous advisories include Ian’s landfall timing and strength as well as the National Hurricane Center stressing significant track uncertainty after Ian moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Also, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Brunswick man found guilty in 2021 murder

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Brunswick man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing a man in 2021. On Sept. 21, a Glynn County court found Ricky Darrell Morrow, 58, guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. On the night of Sept. […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
WSAV News 3

No. 1 Georgia could be falling after 39-22 win over Kent St

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia hardly looked like the nation’s best team, struggling to put away Kent State. The No. 1 Bulldogs ultimately prevailed, holding on for a 39-22 victory Saturday, but their two-week run atop the rankings could be in jeopardy. Brock Bowers scored two more touchdowns and Georgia survived a sloppy performance and […]
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Fomc#Cme#Ele
WSAV News 3

Police, family plea for information regarding missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now.  He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Wayne Co. student faces charges after making threats

JESUP, Ga (WSAV) — A Wayne County High School student is facing charges today after making threats against the school on Wednesday. According to the Jesup Police Department, officers were notified of a potential threat of school violence on September 21. The investigation resulted in the identification of the student responsible for the threats. Police […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WSAV News 3

Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 7, Episode 6

(WSAV) – We’re about to be halfway done with the regular season! How the heck did that happen? While you ponder that question, please enjoy our latest episode of Thursday Blitz Countdown starring sports director Andrew Goldstein, weekend sports anchor Corey Howard and Travis Jaudon of Prep Sports Report and Connect Savannah. It’s rivalry week, […]
TV & VIDEOS
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing woman last seen downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen downtown. According to police, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was last seen at the Enmarket Arena at 1:30 a.m. Police say that she was wearing a black t-shirt with pink and blue on the chest, black sweatpants […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for assault suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy