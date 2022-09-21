ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Study ranks top 5 burger chains in Texas, Whataburger responds to not making the list

By Darby Good
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AHvG_0i4vHSZq00

TEXAS ( KETK ) – A study conducted by Top Data has ranked the top five burgers chains in the U.S. by state, and Whataburger did not make the list for Texas.

Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall

“To determine the favorite burger chains, TOP Data used a combination of GPS tracking data from the largest burger chains mixed with a survey of 1,000 Americans,” the study said.

In Texas the top five burger chains were found to be:

  1. A&W Restaurants
  2. In-N-Out Burger
  3. Steak ‘n Shake
  4. Shake Shack
  5. Culver’s
Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall

Since the release of the list, many fans of the Texas-based company, Whataburger, have taken to social media to speak out against the company not making the list at all.

“Thanks for highlighting these atrocities Paul,” @Whataburger said in a reply to one user on Twitter.

The company also replied to one user who said the rankings were wrong for two other states in addition to Texas.

“Haha where’s the real map,” @Whataburger wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

REAL ID Deadline is Close, Here's What Texans Need to Know

With appointments to obtain an ID or Driver's license being booked for weeks, in some cases months in advance, it is important to note that the deadline is approaching to obtain the federally mandated REAL ID-compliant card. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

How many hurricanes have hit Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
ValleyCentral

DPS takes action as migrant-filled plane takes off in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A plane loaded with 19 migrants was stopped from leaving the airport by order of a Texas Department of Public Safety agent Friday in McAllen. According to DPS, a special agent received a call reporting three vehicles had dropped off people at around 11 a.m. Friday at McCreery Aviation Co. at […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#In N Out Burger#Hamburger#Food Drink#Top Data#Blue Bell#Gps Tracking#Americans#A W Restaurants#Burger Steak#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ValleyCentral

150,000 pounds of trash removed from Texas Coast

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 5,000 volunteers gathered at 26 sites along the Texas coastline this past weekend to beautify beaches. As part of the 2022 Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup, their efforts bagged a total of 151,969 pounds of trash, which was removed from the Texas coast Saturday, Sept. 17. “Despite the inclement […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Agriculture experts call for action on food prices, labor shortages

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agriculture industry experts, Hidalgo County city officials, and business leaders gathered at a press conference Thursday morning to call for action on farm labor shortages and increasing food prices. “We call on upon our Texas senators, Senator John Cornyn, and Senator Ted Cruz, to act,” said Dante Galeazzi, the president […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy