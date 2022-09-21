Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Crash With Entrapment
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Stamford Teen Nabbed For Shooting Man Walking On City Street, Police Say
A 14-year-old Fairfield County boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the leg as he was walking down a city street. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 on Woodland Avenue. According to Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police, a...
trumbulltimes.com
Power outages climb to more than 1,500 in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As strong winds impact Connecticut, power outages have been fluctuating throughout the state. More than 1,500 Connecticut customers, down from about 2,000 around 2:45 p.m., remain without power as of Friday evening. Nearly 1,000 outages were earlier reported in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Men Restrained Female Workers With Zipties To Rob $578K From NJ Check Cashers At Gunpoint: DA
Two men from New York City were arrested and jailed after they were apparently connected to a series of gunpoint robberies at check cashing services throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania that involved female workers being restrained with zipties, authorities announced. Ramel Harris, 40, and Neville Brown, 38, both of Brooklyn,...
Register Citizen
Ex-New Haven chief was in running to helm Bridgeport police
BRIDGEPORT — Those advocating for an outsider to take over the city's police force got disappointing news this week when the three finalists, all insiders, were announced Wednesday: Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and just-retired Captain Roderick Porter. In recent days many in and outside of Mayor...
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
trumbulltimes.com
The pandemic brought a huge rise in boat sales in CT. Here's where they stand now
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It would have taken a lot for Connecticut's boat industry to match the pandemic sales of 2020 and 2021, but Bob Petzold sees the tide rising still — thanks to a sunny, hot summer that spurred more people to get out on the water. With a beautiful weekend in the offing, Petzold expects big crowds this weekend at the Norwalk Boat Show which kicks off Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
Driving down Post Road may cause more difficulties for Westport drivers
The Post Road in Westport has the highest amount of traffic-related accidents, according to a traffic map made by the University of Connecticut. “The police department in Westport contacted us,” said Eric Jackson, executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute. “They had a couple of intersections they were interested in, so they contacted us asking for us to just print out some data."
trumbulltimes.com
Memorial for 20-year old Guilford man who was killed in motorcycle accident grows
GUILFORD — Bronze daisies, sunflowers, carnations, pink and yellow roses blanketed two picnic tables outside the Mobil gas station at 500 Boston Post Road Wednesday to pay respects to Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, who died in a motorcycle accident. Halabi was killed Sept. 19 when he lost control of...
Register Citizen
Could Eneida Martinez be returning to Bridgeport City Council?
BRIDGEPORT — A year after losing a close and bitter primary for her East End council seat and failing to convince a Superior Court judge to salvage her political career, former City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez might be on her way back to that legislative body. Wanda Simmons, the fellow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Greenwich investigates allegation of beach parking pass 'scam' after complaint hits social media
GREENWICH — The town is investigating after a resident complained that a town employee in the ticket booth at Greenwich Point Park improperly charged a visitor cash for an unnecessary parking pass — an allegation that caught attention on social media. David Mickelson told Greenwich Time that he...
trumbulltimes.com
Warrant: Video footage leads to arrests in Naugatuck man hit with car while interrupting burglary
NAUGATUCK — When a dark-colored sedan ran over a Naugatuck man interrupting a car burglary one summer morning, law enforcement scoured the neighborhood for video surveillance footage, according to an arrest warrant. The man suffered severe injuries, lying unresponsive in a puddle of his own blood. Multiple neighbors helped...
NewsTimes
Sound On Sound in Bridgeport this weekend: From street closures to parking, here’s what to know
After months of anticipation following its February lineup announcement, Sound On Sound is taking over Seaside Park in Bridgeport this weekend. The two days of music will see the likes of Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers and Brandi Carlile play to the crowd lining Long Island Sound. "Sound On...
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
trumbulltimes.com
Staffing shortages at CT's psychiatric hospital for children leave many in need of care, others in limbo
Despite efforts by the Lamont administration to address staffing shortages that have plagued mental and behavioral health care in Connecticut, long wait lists and high demand for services persists, while beds at some of the most intensive care units go unfilled. SEIU District 1199, which represents more than 25,000 health...
News 12
Police: Ghost gun, 28-round clip found in illegally parked car in Stamford
Stamford police say they recovered a ghost gun from an illegally parked car. Police say an officer spotted a car double parked on Montauk Drive early Tuesday. They say the officer asked a man nearby if the car was his. Police say the man told them the car was not...
Comments / 2