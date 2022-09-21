Man sentenced to life plus 40 years in killing of Officer Michael Langsdorf
The man convicted of killing North County Police Cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 40 years.
In June, a jury found 29-year-old Bonette Meeks guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony resisting arrest. At the time of the 2019 killing, Officer Langsdorf was responding to a report of a stolen check.
County Prosecutor Wesley Bell told KMOX that if the situation had gone slightly differently, Meeks wouldn't be serving a life sentence.
"If Meeks had complied with the arrest by Officer Langsdorf for trying to cash a check that did not belong to him, even if convicted, he would have served his time and likely been a free man by now," Bell said.
At the trial, Langsdorf's father told the court, "At times I feel lost, lonely, empty, heartbroken, but also proud, honored and privileged for who he was, my son. He is constantly there, but not in the way I want him to be."
Langsdorf leaves behind a daughter and a son.
