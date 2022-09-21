ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to life plus 40 years in killing of Officer Michael Langsdorf

KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

The man convicted of killing North County Police Cooperative officer Michael Langsdorf was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 40 years.

In June, a jury found 29-year-old Bonette Meeks guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony resisting arrest. At the time of the 2019 killing, Officer Langsdorf was responding to a report of a stolen check.

County Prosecutor Wesley Bell told KMOX that if the situation had gone slightly differently, Meeks wouldn't be serving a life sentence.

"If Meeks had complied with the arrest by Officer Langsdorf for trying to cash a check that did not belong to him, even if convicted, he would have served his time and likely been a free man by now," Bell said.

At the trial, Langsdorf's father told the court, "At times I feel lost, lonely, empty, heartbroken, but also proud, honored and privileged for who he was, my son. He is constantly there, but not in the way I want him to be."

Langsdorf leaves behind a daughter and a son.

