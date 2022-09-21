Nashville officially hits 100 degrees Wednesday, shattering previous record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The oppressive heat wave across Middle Tennessee has led to a new record in Music City.

Officials say the temperature at Nashville International Airport officially hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit at 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday.

The previous daily record in Nashville for Sept. 21 was 97 degrees, set back in 1955.

This is also the latest point in the calendar year that Nashville has hit 100 degrees, surpassing the previous record of Sept. 11, set in 1983.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

While the heat remains throughout the day Wednesday, relief is coming. A cold front will be coming through the area Thursday, bringing with it much cooler temperatures.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.