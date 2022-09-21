ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville officially hits 100 degrees Wednesday, shattering previous record

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJCqc_0i4vGruc00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The oppressive heat wave across Middle Tennessee has led to a new record in Music City.

Officials say the temperature at Nashville International Airport officially hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit at 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday.

Record-breaking heat Wednesday, ahead of cool down this week

The previous daily record in Nashville for Sept. 21 was 97 degrees, set back in 1955.

This is also the latest point in the calendar year that Nashville has hit 100 degrees, surpassing the previous record of Sept. 11, set in 1983.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

While the heat remains throughout the day Wednesday, relief is coming. A cold front will be coming through the area Thursday, bringing with it much cooler temperatures.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

A few storms on the Plateau, Fall-feel for the work week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a cold front pushes through today, we expect a slight chance for a few more showers and storms from late morning to midday, with a few storms continuing in our eastern counties through the afternoon. For Nashville and the I-65 corridor, skies will clear during the afternoon with highs in […]
NASHVILLE, TN
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville

Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
NASHVILLE, TN
helpmechas.com

Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#100 Degrees#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRN

NYC restaurant coming to Nashville, TN

Final touches are still underway ahead of the November opening. ‘Suicide is 100% preventable’: Nashville woman honors …. Van crashes into Rutherford County gas station for …. Three teens facing charges following shooting at …. Manchester man convicted for baby’s death. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for September 24,...
NASHVILLE, TN
dornob.com

Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million

Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
nashvillesevereweather.com

Rain Incoming, But Perfectly Timed, Just Like Fall

Rain is on the Saturday morning radar. This 👇🏽 is from 7:30 AM. See this for an updated image. Some of this rain is not reaching the ground. Most of it is. The rain is light. I’m bringing a rain jacket to rollyball fields this morning. Grounds/Soils...
NASHVILLE, TN
chainstoreage.com

Fast-growing cinema chain takes space at Nashville Yards

In a challenging time for classic cinema chains, EVO and its movie-bowling-dining experience has nearly tripled in size during the past year. Starting with one location in Texas in 2014, EVO this year acquired ShowBiz cinemas and now operates 19 venues across five states. This week, it signed a deal with Nashville Yards to open a 48,000-sq.-ft. location that will take up and entire floor of an office building in the urban mixed-use center.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville workers go on strike

As the cost of living increases in Nashville, workers are saying enough is enough. Nashville looks at Houston model to combat homelessness. Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated …. Microgrids helping after storms. Boeing to pay $200 million to settle SEC’s probe …. Police say bomb threat made...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy