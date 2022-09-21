Registration is required for this activity. Midcoast Maine Bike Weekend September 23rd-25th, 2022 Join us for a fun weekend of cycling, dining, and enjoying the breathtaking views of Midcoast Maine. We will be staying at the Rockland Harbor Hotel in the classic coastal town of Rockland, home of the renowned Farnsworth Art Museum. Our cycling routes will take us inland; past lakes, mountains, and farms, as well as coastal; along idyllic harbors. On Saturday, we will take a ferry to bike around North Haven, a quintessential Maine island - with a microbrewery! Each day will include 2 rides: one a moderate 13mph pace averaging 22 miles with elevation gains of 1500 ft, and an advanced ride of 14+ with a range of 30-40 miles with elevation gains above 2600 ft. Most roads are pavement, but some scenic roads are packed dirt. We will enjoy the towns of Rockland and Camden, and have two Happy Hours (BYOB). Midcoast Maine is known for excellent dining, so we will eat food from popular area restaurants. Saturday and Sunday breakfast are included with the hotel reservation. Dinners and lunches are not included. Participants will be responsible for making their own reservations at the Rockland Harbor Hotel under the AMC Group name. The hotel is offering rooms ranging from $239-$260 per night (single or double occupancy) which includes a 9% lodging tax. If people are seeking a roommate, we can try to help but are ultimately unable to guarantee this. Participants should consider this when booking a room. There is a non-refundable Registration Fee of $35.00 payable to AMC once registered for the trip. This covers food for two Happy Hours and volunteer leader administrative costs. Tickets for the ferry to North Haven are $22.50 each. We welcome newcomers, so will be saving 3 spaces for folks new to AMC.

