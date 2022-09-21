VIDEO: LAPD asking public's help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - A search is underway for a driver in a hit-and-run that left a woman severely injured.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on Sept. 8 at 7:55 p.m., a 46-year-old woman was crossing San Pedro Street when she was struck by a car.

Police said the driver did not stop for the victim.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles City Fire Department took the woman to a local hospital where she was admitted to the ICU with "severe injuries."

While a description of the driver was not made available, the car is described as a 4-door sedan, possibly a 2007-2011 Lincoln Town Car with a white top and gold bottom.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to those who provide information leading to the suspect's identification, apprehension, and conviction.

Anyone with additional information regarding the vehicle or the driver, is asked to please get in touch with Detective Daniel Ramirez, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713, or email him at 39299@lapd.online , or contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746 during weekends and off-hours or telephone the 24-hour toll-free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

For anonymous telephone calls, please call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org , or Tipsters www.lapdonline.org

