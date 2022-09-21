TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation department (ITD) is conducting a two-year under bridge inspection of Perrine Bridge. The focus for the bridge inspection is to detect fracture critical elements as the bridge is worn down from year-to-year. ITD is in charge of inspecting all bridges around the state of Idaho and keep most bridge inspection on a two to four year rotation.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO