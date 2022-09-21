Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Exploration of Lava Ridge Wind Project continues, geologist weighs in on environmental impact
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Southern Idaho has the potential to become the location of one of the most prominent renewable energy sources in the country. Now, the fate and future of the Lava Ridge wind project lies in the hands of the Bureau of Land Management. BLM tasked a...
KIVI-TV
The Land Trust of Treasure Valley aims to purchase 320 acres in Boise Foothills
BOISE, Idaho — Nearly 320 private acres are up for sale in the Boise Foothills between Bogus Basin Road and Highway 55, east of Avimor. The nonprofit Land Trust of the Treasure Valley is looking to raise $100,000 to purchase the land to ensure the space stays open. Officials...
KIVI-TV
ITD conducting under bridge inspections for Perrine Bridge
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation department (ITD) is conducting a two-year under bridge inspection of Perrine Bridge. The focus for the bridge inspection is to detect fracture critical elements as the bridge is worn down from year-to-year. ITD is in charge of inspecting all bridges around the state of Idaho and keep most bridge inspection on a two to four year rotation.
KIVI-TV
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
KIVI-TV
Wellness Wednesday: What to know about sports drinks and dental health
While sports drinks can seem like a healthy way to stay hydrated, that is often not the case. Idaho State Dental Association Doctor Trista Pottenger said while many people think sports drinks are healthier than sodas and better for you, that is often not true. "It's a very common misconception...
KIVI-TV
High pressure builds over west, temperatures set to warm up
A beautiful weekend is in store for Idaho has high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures will rise above normal in the coming days with this trend - expect them to reach the upper 70s tomorrow and the low 80s Sunday. The temperatures will continue to warm through the mid-week.
KIVI-TV
Weather-maker exits area, nice weekend ahead with warming conditions
Showers stuck around early this Thursday morning in Idaho especially over Baker County and the central mountains. Conditions are calming down through this afternoon as the action of the current weather maker pushes northeast of our region. A bit of gusty winds are sticking around as this system exits. Temperatures...
