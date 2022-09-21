ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIVI-TV

ITD conducting under bridge inspections for Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation department (ITD) is conducting a two-year under bridge inspection of Perrine Bridge. The focus for the bridge inspection is to detect fracture critical elements as the bridge is worn down from year-to-year. ITD is in charge of inspecting all bridges around the state of Idaho and keep most bridge inspection on a two to four year rotation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Wellness Wednesday: What to know about sports drinks and dental health

While sports drinks can seem like a healthy way to stay hydrated, that is often not the case. Idaho State Dental Association Doctor Trista Pottenger said while many people think sports drinks are healthier than sodas and better for you, that is often not true. "It's a very common misconception...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

High pressure builds over west, temperatures set to warm up

A beautiful weekend is in store for Idaho has high pressure builds over the region. Temperatures will rise above normal in the coming days with this trend - expect them to reach the upper 70s tomorrow and the low 80s Sunday. The temperatures will continue to warm through the mid-week.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Weather-maker exits area, nice weekend ahead with warming conditions

Showers stuck around early this Thursday morning in Idaho especially over Baker County and the central mountains. Conditions are calming down through this afternoon as the action of the current weather maker pushes northeast of our region. A bit of gusty winds are sticking around as this system exits. Temperatures...
IDAHO STATE

