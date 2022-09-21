Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Teen fentanyl-related death investigation update from WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department on Thursday provided an update on an ongoing investigation into a fatal fentanyl overdose that recently claimed the life of a teenager in Wichita Falls. WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper spoke with the KFDX Newsroom on...
everythinglubbock.com
Woman stabs husband at local Goodwill, authorities say
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a woman stabbed her husband after arriving at a Goodwill in Wichita Falls under the influence and threatening to light his truck on fire. Kristie Lavon Henshaw, also known as “Grumpy”, 43, of Olney, was charged with...
kswo.com
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
Third defendant pleads in Aryan Brotherhood jail assaults
Investigators said the assaults were carried out by women called “Featherwoods”, female associates of Brotherhood members.
13-year-old among 3 fentanyl deaths in north Texas, police say
WFPD officials said three fentanyl-related deaths occurred in Wichita Falls this weekend. All three victims were age 21 or younger.
abc7amarillo.com
TxDPS: Driver of 18-wheeler dead after shootout with police in Hardeman County
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Rangers are on the scene after a chase between Texas DPS troopers and an 18-wheeler ended in a deadly shootout. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Hardeman County authorities got an emergency call from a man who claimed his co-driver in a semi truck shot him.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Woman in custody for evading, escaping arrest
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after a short chase. Breauna Reece was arrested on charges of evading arrest and escaping arrest and was also reportedly wanted on several warrants. Police said it started around 4:47 p.m. when Reece pulled into the...
1 dead in officer-involved shooting on US 287
The investigation is ongoing and traffic remains backed up for several miles along U.S. 287 in Wilbarger and Hardeman Counties.
Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
Woman stabs man at Wichita Falls Goodwill, police say
A woman is going to jail after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument over a pickup truck.
Two killed in Oklahoma crash near Terral
TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
Body found behind Academy identified
Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.
Duncan man charged in 3-year-old’s death
A three-year-old's death in Stephens County has been ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.
3-year-old Duncan boy dies, man arrested
Authorities say a man has been taken into custody following the death of an Oklahoma child.
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Fatal fentanyl overdose victims identified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two of the three individuals who died of apparent fentanyl overdoses over the weekend in Wichita Falls have been identified. One of the three individuals who died from a fentanyl overdose over the weekend has been identified as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, 19, of Wichita Falls, according to her mother, Silvia […]
bowienewsonline.com
Sheriff’s staff investigating death of man from possible fall at Rednecks with Paychecks
Montague County Sheriff investigators are investigating an “unattended death” at Rednecks with Paychecks outside Saint Jo that was reported on Saturday. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the sheriff’s office was called at 8:58 p.m. on Sept. 17 by an EMS staffer who was on site when the body was discovered.
Semi-truck catches on fire in Clay County
Our crew is currently on the scene of a semi-truck that caught fire in Clay County on U.S. 287. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
