Wichita Falls, TX

Teen fentanyl-related death investigation update from WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department on Thursday provided an update on an ongoing investigation into a fatal fentanyl overdose that recently claimed the life of a teenager in Wichita Falls. WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper spoke with the KFDX Newsroom on...
Woman stabs husband at local Goodwill, authorities say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a woman stabbed her husband after arriving at a Goodwill in Wichita Falls under the influence and threatening to light his truck on fire. Kristie Lavon Henshaw, also known as “Grumpy”, 43, of Olney, was charged with...
Arrest warrant filed in NW Oak Ave shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents revealed new details on a shooting death at an apartment complex on Northwest Oak Avenue. Michael Timms is charged with second degree murder in the death of John Donaldson. Police had previously been searching for Timms as a person of interest in the death.
WFPD: Woman in custody for evading, escaping arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after a short chase. Breauna Reece was arrested on charges of evading arrest and escaping arrest and was also reportedly wanted on several warrants. Police said it started around 4:47 p.m. when Reece pulled into the...
Fentanyl seized in Wichita Falls traffic stops

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic stops in Wichita Falls on Monday evening, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, lead to drug seizures, including suspected fentanyl pills. A stop Monday at Galveston and Scott resulted in two arrests. A Wichita County deputy said the occupants, Robert James and Jennifer Saffel, were charged with possession of […]
House where Wilder McDaniel was killed for sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX-KJTL) — The home where 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel was reportedly killed is now on the market. According to the website Zillow 2012 Irving Place, in the Wichita Falls Country Club neighborhood, is for sale. It lists the nearly 4,500 square foot home as a lovely 3-bedroom home sitting on a corner lot […]
Two killed in Oklahoma crash near Terral

TERRAL OK (KFDX/KJTL) — An accident on U.S Highway 81 in Oklahoma killed two people Thursday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:50 p.m., on U.S Highway 81, near Terral, Ok, in Jefferson County, a 55-year-old Archer City woman, was northbound in a 2005 Dodge Caravan when she crossed lanes and struck […]
