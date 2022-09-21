Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise, Octoberfest return to Appleton after 3-year absence
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two big events are back in Appleton this weekend after a three-year absence. The classic car show, License to Cruise, got underway Friday evening -- on the eve of Octoberfest in the city’s downtown. There was a ton of excitement as the cars rolled down...
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise and crowds return to downtown Appleton
2 major fall events return to downtown Appleton after 3 years. The UW-Green Bay student was 19 when she disappeared. that was 24 years ago.
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
milwaukeeindependent.com
A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies
Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Concerns over Kaukauna municipal court have been simmering for months
KAUKAUNA — The operations of Kaukauna’s municipal court have been a cause of concern for months, a review of city council documents show. Even before news broke Wednesday that recent actions of Municipal Court Judge Carley Windorff were being referred to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, Mayor Tony Penterman had brought up concerns over the operations of the municipal court to the common council.
seehafernews.com
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
Ramps on US 10 to close in Winnebago County
Starting Monday, Sept. 26, ramps on US 10 in Winnebago County will close for concrete patching as part of WisDOT Pavement Project.
whby.com
Menasha commits $1.5 million in ARPA funds to Jefferson Park improvements
The city is committing one-point-five million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds–plus capital improvement funds and private donations–to a renovation plan for Jefferson Park. Parks Director Megan Sackett says that money will fund the first three phases of that plan………….. The second phase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District Leads Country with Manufacturing Job Opportunities
To say manufacturing is a big industry in Wisconsin would be a big understatement. In Manitowoc alone, major companies have been expanding here because of the workforce, including AMMO Inc, which just held a ribbon cutting this week for their 160,000 square foot facility. Chris Grawien , the District Policy...
WBAY Green Bay
Ukrainian fundraiser held in Green Bay as support remains strong in NE Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the war in Ukraine intensifies, organizers in Northeast Wisconsin are doubling down on their efforts to send supplies abroad. A fundraiser was held Saturday at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay seeking to collect donations for the war effort. “So up here we...
WBAY Green Bay
Oneida Nation celebrates treaties’ 200th anniversary
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Several Native Nations were in Brown County to commemorate the signing of a historical treaty. It’s been 200 years since the Oneida Nation moved to Wisconsin from New York after joining President George Washington’s fight in the Revolutionary War. In land considered historic, Wisconsin’s...
whby.com
Kaukauna Municipal Judge referred to Wisconsin Judicial Commission for review of her conduct
KAUKAUNA, Wis–The city of Kaukauna refers its municipal judge to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission for review of her conduct in office. According to a release from City Attorney Kevin Davidson, officials have concerns about two incidents involving Judge Carley Windorff. In July of this year, Windorff allegedly appointed her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
wearegreenbay.com
Chad Weininger to run for Green Bay mayor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chad Weininger, the Director of Administration for Brown County, has filed paperwork to start running for the position of mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to a release, his actions on Wednesday will allow him to talk to voters about his potential campaign and...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Christopher C. Barber, 40, Sheboygan, fail to maintain sex offender registry on 12/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $654 to be paid by 11-15-2022 or 13 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Timothy John Alexander, 43,...
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto County offers safe child custody exchanges
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and a domestic violence shelter are coming together to provide more resources for abuse victims across the county, including safe places for parents to handle child custody exchanges. Parking lots at six law enforcement agencies in Oconto County, including the...
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
WBAY Green Bay
Ammo Inc. opens new facility in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Ammo Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility in Manitowoc Thursday afternoon. Company leaders say the 160,000-square-foot facility should employ about 300 people on-site within the next 5 years. “Hard to believe that just over a year ago we were standing here breaking ground. now today, standing behind me, is a new, state-of-the-art production facility,” vice president Tod Wagenhals said at the ceremony.
spectrumnews1.com
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
pleasantviewrealty.com
1244 North 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI, USA
A MUST SEE!! The main floor boasts of upgraded Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances included. A huge living room with large windows and a gas fireplace joins to a sun-filled dining room. A wonderful 4-season room with 4 patio doors connecting to the outdoor patio wraps up the main level. The lower level includes a very large rec room for additional living space. There is an additional room for use of a den, office, playroom, or even a bedroom. Storage is abundant! Don’t forget about the full bathroom with a tiled shower and dry sauna. Even a hidden toilet below the stairs exist! Book your showing today before this one disappears off the market.
Comments / 1