Appleton, WI

A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies

Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
OSHKOSH, WI
Concerns over Kaukauna municipal court have been simmering for months

KAUKAUNA — The operations of Kaukauna’s municipal court have been a cause of concern for months, a review of city council documents show. Even before news broke Wednesday that recent actions of Municipal Court Judge Carley Windorff were being referred to the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, Mayor Tony Penterman had brought up concerns over the operations of the municipal court to the common council.
KAUKAUNA, WI
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant

The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
MANITOWOC, WI
Menasha commits $1.5 million in ARPA funds to Jefferson Park improvements

The city is committing one-point-five million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds–plus capital improvement funds and private donations–to a renovation plan for Jefferson Park. Parks Director Megan Sackett says that money will fund the first three phases of that plan………….. The second phase...
MENASHA, WI
Oneida Nation celebrates treaties’ 200th anniversary

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Several Native Nations were in Brown County to commemorate the signing of a historical treaty. It’s been 200 years since the Oneida Nation moved to Wisconsin from New York after joining President George Washington’s fight in the Revolutionary War. In land considered historic, Wisconsin’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Chad Weininger to run for Green Bay mayor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chad Weininger, the Director of Administration for Brown County, has filed paperwork to start running for the position of mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to a release, his actions on Wednesday will allow him to talk to voters about his potential campaign and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Christopher C. Barber, 40, Sheboygan, fail to maintain sex offender registry on 12/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $654 to be paid by 11-15-2022 or 13 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Timothy John Alexander, 43,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Oconto County offers safe child custody exchanges

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and a domestic violence shelter are coming together to provide more resources for abuse victims across the county, including safe places for parents to handle child custody exchanges. Parking lots at six law enforcement agencies in Oconto County, including the...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ammo Inc. opens new facility in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Ammo Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility in Manitowoc Thursday afternoon. Company leaders say the 160,000-square-foot facility should employ about 300 people on-site within the next 5 years. “Hard to believe that just over a year ago we were standing here breaking ground. now today, standing behind me, is a new, state-of-the-art production facility,” vice president Tod Wagenhals said at the ceremony.
MANITOWOC, WI
