Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad
This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.
Three Easy Recipes for Sweet Potatoes
Healthy and delicious sweet potatoes provide super side dishes for everyday meals. Try these three easy recipes for sweet potatoes beyond the usual and expected. Sweet potatoes, once relegated to holiday meals, now feature weekly on casual supper menus. From baked to mashed to fries, this potato graces our dinner table at least once a week.
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
7 Chicken Stir-Fry Recipes That Pack Protein and Veggies
Looking for a healthy chicken stir-fry recipe? Check out these dietitian-approved recipes like the 10-Minute Stir-Fry With Chicken and Orange Chicken Stir-Fry.
Steamed bream, herby pasta: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for 30-minute meals
For some, a 30-minute meal is a super-quick fix. For others, it’s a longer than they usually spend making dinner. For me, however, whether it’s midweek or when we have friends over at the weekend, it’s pretty much where I’m at. On the one hand, 30 minutes is no time at all – it’s an episode of something quick on TV, a podcast listen or a catch-up with a buddy on the phone – but it’s also enough time to make something special. And, if I’m feeling really organised, I’ll call a friend or listen to a podcast while I’m cooking, so I’m smashing it, or at least feel as if I am, before supper’s even served.
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Sweet Chili Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Homemade sweet chili sauce is the perfect dipping sauce to serve with chicken, seafood, and fried appetizers. It’s a deliciously sweet and sour condiment full of Thai-inspired flavors like sugar, vinegar, and red chili paste!
Shrimp and Brown Butter Grits
Simply put, brown butter makes everything it touches better. In this rendition of smoky and buttery shrimp and grits, a drizzle of brown butter spiked with lemon juice wakes things up and adds a decadent, fragrant nuttiness. Watch the butter carefully to make sure it doesn't burn and don't skip transferring it to a bowl—it will continue to brown even after it's off the heat. Juicy grape tomatoes and punchy scallions make a chunky sauce that elevates this weeknight dinner and pairs wonderfully with the smoked paprika-seasoned shrimp and the rich sauce.
