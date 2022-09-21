Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Register now for SIU System’s Illinois Higher Education Equity Symposium on Oct. 3-4
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Registration is now underway for the Illinois Higher Education Equity Symposium, a two-day event coordinated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Conference and Scheduling Services to help promote equity in higher education for all. The SIU System-sponsored conference will take place at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential...
wsiu.org
SIU Carbondale awards 39 Chancellor’s and Provost’s Scholarships for 2022-2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Exceptional efforts in the classroom and in their communities helped this year’s Chancellor’s and Provost’s scholars at Southern Illinois University Carbondale stand out from their peers. The Chancellor’s Scholarship, SIU’s most prestigious first-year award, covers tuition, mandatory fees, room, and board for four...
wsiu.org
Veteran higher ed professional to become SIU’s next vice chancellor for administration and finance
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Susan L. Simmers, who has extensive experience in higher education finance and administration, will become Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s next vice chancellor for administration and finance, pending approval by the SIU Board of Trustees. In her new role, effective in mid-November, she will lead the...
wsiu.org
September is Campus Fire Safety Month
The National Fire Protection Association says September and October are the peak months for fires in dormitory housing and urge students to create and practice a fire escape plan. Governor JB Pritzker has declared September Campus Fire Safety Month. Since January 2000 94 fatal fires have claimed the lives of...
wsiu.org
SIU Morris Library display commemorates Constitution Day
CARBONDALE, Ill. — An exhibit that chronicles that controversy surrounding the appointment of Roland W. Burris to the U.S. Senate in 2009 is available for viewing as Southern Illinois University Carbondale celebrates Constitution Day on Saturday, Sept. 17. The exhibit from Morris Library’s Special Collections Research Center “Conflict and...
sic.edu
LAUNDRY STAYS CLEAN IN CARMI WITH HELP FROM WISBDC AT SIC
Angie and Joe Bolin were already in the trenches of starting a small business when a second opportunity presented itself. Shortly after finalizing their plans to start construction on Angie’s Wash and Fold in Carmi, the couple added dry cleaning to their laundry list of services. The purchase of...
wrul.com
Hometown Girl Comes Back to Fairfield to Practice Medicine
Dr. Lauren Williams, a Fairfield native says she’s happy to be home and working alongside Dr. Patrick Molt at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Dr. Williams was in Carmi Thursday with a contingent of FMH representatives to discuss her schooling, experiences, and future serving the community. A general surgeon, Williams received her medical degree from Rush Medical College of Rush University and served as Chief Resident for the Rush University System of Health.
wfcnnews.com
Marion CUSD #2 Superintendent stepping down after ten years
MARION - At tonight's Marion CUSD #2 school board meeting, Superintendent Keith Oates announced that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. Oates was first hired as Marion's Superintendent in 2012. His retirement does not take effect until June 2023. The school board has not yet...
wish989.com
Ferrell Hospital Welcomes Dr. Clay Ford to Harrisburg Family Medicine
HARRISBURG – Ferrell Hospital welcomes family medicine physician, Dr. Clay Ford, to Harrisburg Family Medicine. Dr. Ford will be joining Leslie Ferrell, FNP. Dr. Ford received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford. He completed residency in Family Medicine at Deaconess Health Systems located in Evansville, IN. He is board certified in family medicine.
wsiu.org
Sign up now to participate in SIU’s homecoming parade, contests
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Homecoming 2022 October 10-15 and entries are now being accepted for several special competitions. Enter no later than 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 to participate in the contests. The annual homecoming parade is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 15 down Southern...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Benton, IL. Public Safety Commissioner Charged With Carrying Concealed Firearm In Government Building –
On August 29, 2022, Donald Storey, former Illinois Department of Transportation (“IDOT”) employee, and current elected Public Health and Safety Commissioner for the City of Benton, Illinois, was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor of carrying a concealed firearm in a government building. This is Franklin County, IL....
thecentersquare.com
Carbondale, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 9.23.22
In Carbondale, enjoy Fall Fest 2022 at Turley Park! Food, Music, Drinks, Vendors and activities will be happening on Saturday, September 24th from Noon to 6pm. Free admission for the communities and vendor opportunities are available. More information by emailing BCCSISHOPBLK618@gmail.com or by contacting. Elva Liddell, Chairman at 618-353-4402.
920wmok.com
School Bus Driver Rescues Motorist from Pond in Massac County
On Wednesday Jeff Pippin, school bus driver for Robinson Transport, Inc had finished his bus route for the day when he observed a truck fully submerged in a pond that appeared to have run off the road. Inside the truck was a male occupant who appeared to be unconscious. Pippin called Robinson Transport General Manager, Tina Williamson and told her what was happening, where he was and to call 911.
wpsdlocal6.com
Vendors prepare for first Barbecue on the River following two years off the river
PADUCAH — Wednesday was a long day of last minute preparations for vendors at Barbecue on the River. The event kicks off Thursday for its 28th year, following two years of off-the-river events because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the booths are ready Wednesday, with the tables and...
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to get radio system upgrade
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will get an upgraded radio system. The Williamson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a much needed radio. upgrade for the sheriff’s office on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The funds were approved through the American Recovery...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
wfcnnews.com
Granny Puckett's Cupcakes opening Marion location
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A popular bakery in Herrin will soon be moving their business to Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Tammy Chandler, owner of Granny Puckett's Cupcakes, says the decision is a big move for her business after seeing lots of success in Herrin. "The main thing I will miss about...
kbsi23.com
17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
wjpf.com
An alcohol related crash in Franklin County has resulted in multiple injuries
On Wednesday September 21st, Franklin County Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on South County Line Road near Old Marion Road around 11pm. Deputies learned a truck driven by a 17 year old male was traveling eastbound, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times before coming to a rest on its top.
