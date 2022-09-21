Read full article on original website
Related
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Bears QB Justin Fields after shaky performance against Texans: 'I played like trash'
On Sunday, the Chicago Bears improved to 2-1 on the young NFL season, even if it was by the skin of their teeth. The Bears escaped with a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field, despite another lackluster effort from second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Fields struggled again on...
ABC News
Bettors flock to Oregon State after sportsbook's initial line favors USC by nearly two touchdowns
An outlier opening line on USC- Oregon State prompted a flood of bets on the underdog Beavers this week and left one sportsbook with more money at stake on the Pac-12 tilt than any of the week's NFL games. Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday opened USC as a 13.5-point favorite over...
ABC News
'No excuse': No. 25 Miami Hurricanes stunned at home by Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke -- the ACC's rookie of the year last season and the No. 21 prospect on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board for the NFL draft -- was benched in the third quarter of a disheartening 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. A week after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Comments / 1