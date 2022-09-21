Park City — Utah wine lovers rejoice. It is now possible to join premium, curated wine clubs thanks to Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City.The brokerage partners exclusively with small, independent, family-owned wineries in some of the most renowned wine regions in the world to facilitate club membership for Utah residents. Products are acquired legally using the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services’ special order system that has been in place for several years. Customers may currently select from six wine clubs to join, and their regular shipments are delivered for free to the Utah State Liquor Store of their choice. These are typically limited production wines that are not otherwise available in Utah. Some selections may only be available to club members and are from the vintners’ collections of library and special release wines.

