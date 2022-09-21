Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
Brooklyn elected officials urging Gov. Hochul to provide funding to feed asylum seekers
Masbia Soup Kitchen in Brooklyn has provided for thousands of families, but the demands for their services are growing as more asylum seekers come to New York City.
NYC officials appeal judge's ruling to reinstate unvaccinated police officers
The New York Supreme Court Building in Lower Manhattan. City officials immediately appealed a New York State Supreme Court judge's ruling on Friday ordering that police officers terminated for not complying with vaccine mandates be reinstated. [ more › ]
NYC appeals ruling over vaccine mandate for police officers
New York City officials are appealing a judge’s ruling that they lacked the legal authority to fire members of the city’s largest police union for violating a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan ruled Friday that the city health department’s mandate couldn’t be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Debate Over Debates: Zeldin Rips Hochul's Offer Of Single Matchup Before Gubernatorial Election
The debate stage is finally set between New York’s two gubernatorial candidates, Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin and current Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, though quarreling over the debates themselves drags on. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Hochul’s campaign committed to a single, one-hour televised debate between Zeldin, which will take place...
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Mayor Eric Adams is standing ready with the people of Puerto Rico. He is trying to help them build back after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc last week on the island.But as CBS2's John Dias reported, thousands in New Jersey turned a party into a purpose to also help.READ MORE: New York, New Jersey state police head to Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recoveryPuerto Rican pride took over Elizabeth on Sunday.Thousands came out to participate in, and watch the city's annual parade, which marched enthusiastically down Elizabeth Avenue for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.And while...
NBC New York
NYC ShopRite Employee in Rudy Giuliani Back ‘Pat' to Get Off Scot-Free: Attorneys
The ShopRite employee charged with patting Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island supermarket this summer -- a pat that the former New York City Republican mayor had said knocked him forward "as if a boulder hit me" -- looks likely to get off scot-free, his lawyers indicated Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
After Ida, NYC brought in a private forecaster to help. Now, the city waits in limbo.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A private forecasting company hired by New York City in the wake of Hurricane Ida had its contract expire and it cannot be renewed as emergency funds have dried up, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) hired DTN in 2021 to...
WGMD Radio
New York Mayor Adams blasts city infighting, claims Texas Gov. Abbott is the ‘real villain’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was disappointed in criticism by the Legal Aid Society of how the city has dealt with thousands of migrants bussed from Texas, arguing that Gov. Greg Abbott is the “real villain” that they should be focused on. More than 10,000...
Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff
When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds. His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
Rudy Giuliani could face prison if he doesn’t pay his ex-wife $225K in 2 weeks, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York judge says former Mayor Rudy Giuliani could wind up in jail if he doesn’t pay his ex-wife $225,000, NBC 4 New York reported. Giuliani missed a court hearing in Manhattan on Friday where Judge Michael Katz said the 78-year-old is in contempt of court and ordered him to pay what’s deemed owed in the case by next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staten Island Ferry: Councilman seeks answers on union negotiations, service disruptions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island city councilman sought answers Thursday about the status of the borough’s ferry service, but the city agency that could provide answers was nowhere to be found. Not a single staff member of the city Department of Transportation (DOT), the entity that...
For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
New York town justice who pulled gun on defendant removed from bench
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to fellow judges about wielding his loaded, semi-automatic weapon at a defendant he described as a “large Black man” has been removed from the bench. Robert J. Putorti Jr., 52, a non-attorney who has served...
Double disgrace: Flagrant dumping on Staten Island street — and not much being done about it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the saying goes, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”. If this applies, then there appears to be quite a fortune to be made along Goethals Road North where heaps of tires, old furniture and discarded small construction materials among other things often overflow into the street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considers moving Madison Square Garden
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he would be willing to move one of the city’s most iconic venues: Madison Square Garden. New York is trying to redevelop Penn Station, which, for years has sat below MSG, "the world’s most famous arena." But The New York Post reported Adams "opened the door" to conversations with MSG owner James Dolan about a potential move.
nypressnews.com
MTA head Janno Lieber says congestion pricing likely won’t be implemented until “early 2024”
NEW YORK — From “The Point with Marcia Kramer,” CBS2 is learning of a new delay in the controversial congestion pricing plan. The head of the MTA exclusively told CBS2 he expects its implementation to be delayed as the agency works through a number of environmental and other concerns.
COVID Update NYC: Judge rules vaccine mandate invalid for PBA members
Manhattan State Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ruled the city cannot terminate PBA members for not getting vaccinated, suggesting instead that the city make vaccination requirements part of the PBA's contract.
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC to give free high-speed internet to public housing residents
In an effort to advance digital equity, New York City plans to provide free high-speed internet and cable television to more than 300,000 people who live in New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, developments by the end of 2023. The Big Apple Connect program is an expansion of a...
Comments / 0