KiKi Layne Says Most of Her ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Scenes Were Cut: ‘#GotMyCheck’
“Don’t Worry Darling” cast member KiKi Layne has shared a post celebrating her time working on the film, while also alleging that a large fraction of her scenes didn’t make the final cut of the film. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Layne wrote that her and her co’star Ari’el Stachel were largely omitted from the film’s released version. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet Ari’el Stachel,” Layne captioned the post. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.” Layne concludes the message by expressing her love for Stachel, followed by the...
Naomie and Whitney's Relationship on ‘Southern Charm’ Shifted in Season 8
The socialites that make up the Southern Charm cast enjoy working hard and playing even harder. Bravo’s cameras have followed OG stars such as Craig Conover, Shep Rose, and Whitney Sudler-Smith for eight seasons and captured many of their interpersonal relationships. Article continues below advertisement. Throughout the years, viewers...
John Henson Loves Going Off-Leash as ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Host
Some reality competition shows stick with one host for their entire runs. But the job of host of Halloween Baking Championship — the eighth season of which airs on Food Network on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET — has gone to four different people already. Article continues below...
