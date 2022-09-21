Read full article on original website
Related
Who Plays Stephen's Manipulative Mama in Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies'? We Sense a Family Resemblance
Nature versus nurture will forever be up for debate. However, when pulling back the curtain on toxic romantic relationships, we find that family bonds play a part more often than not. In Hulu's sensual drama series Tell Me Lies — which is based on author Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name — an all-consuming toxic relationship between lovers Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) unfolds across eight tumultuous years.
ETOnline.com
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed
Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. The second season of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga picks up almost immediately after the first, which means Rosalind (now played by Miranda Richardson after Lesley Sharp from S1) is Headmistress of Alfea School. Although Rosalind seems to have some answers about Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) past, is she good or bad? Read on for what you need to know about Rosalind's intentions.
Mariska Hargitay Has 2 Adopted Kids—Meet Her Sweet Family With Husband Peter Hermann
She may be Detective Olivia Benson to Law & Order fans, but to Mariska Hargitay‘s kids, she’s just known as mom. Hargitay, who has starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the past 20-plus years, is the mother of three children with her husband, Peter Hermann.
RELATED PEOPLE
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role
There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
TikToker Explains Why Khloe Kardashian Was in a Hospital Bed After Surrogate Delivered Her Son
Drama is brewing on The Kardashians. Season 2 just dropped on Hulu and things are tense in Episode 1 as the family reacts to the news that Tristan Thompson (aka Khloe Kardashian's ex who she currently co-parents with) got another woman pregnant. Article continues below advertisement. While, under normal circumstances,...
Breaking Down What "BBY" Means in 'Andor' and the Larger 'Star Wars' Timeline
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away ... (For the love of the galaxy, Star Wars, how much time exactly was a long time ago anyway?) Thanks be to George Lucas — there actually is a way to clearly tell which year it is in the Star Wars timeline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
'She-Hulk' May Introduce One of Marvel's Most Dangerous Groups of Supervillains
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6. All of the past Disney Plus MCU shows ended after six eventful episodes, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is continuing on for three more episodes that are sure to bring the heat. While a lot happens in Episode 6, one aspect stuck out to many of us in particular: the Intelligencia. The name sounds awfully familiar, so it must have some sort of meaning within the MCU.
Fans and Critics Agree When It Comes to Harry Styles' Acting Talents... or Lack Thereof
We are in the age of Harry Styles. After a 14-night stint at Madison Square Garden on the heels of his recently released No. 1 album, the star attended the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, in which he co-stars. The film is unique in that, thanks to some major behind-the-scenes drama, it’s been more talked about since production began than pretty much any other recent movie that comes to mind.
Could Daenerys Targaryen Appear in the Jon Snow Spinoff Series 'Snow'?!
It seems like everyone who watched Season 8 of Game of Thrones was crushed by the fate of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after nearly a decade of buildup. After demolishing King's Landing, Dany prepared to take the Iron Throne by force, but not before she was tearfully stabbed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington), her kind-of-boyfriend and canonical nephew.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You'll Never Guess How Much Money the Second Place Winner on 'Big Brother' Takes Home
Each season of Big Brother brings its own set of challenges — both literally and figuratively. Along with competing in taxing physical competitions, the houseguests are also tasked with mastering the art of mind games. Article continues below advertisement. In the past, the CBS series awarded grand prize winners...
Jeffrey Dahmer's Stepmom Shari Dahmer Chooses Empathy Over Sympathy — Where Is She Now?
Think of one of your dear relatives, maybe a more reserved one. Go on, think of them. Whether you believe you know them inside and out, the essence of their whole being, or see them as more of an acquaintance, they're still your family. OK, now imagine that you're burdened with the discovery that the said family member is a barbarous serial killer. That they targeted primarily queer men of color. That they preserved human heads in their grimy refrigerator and succumbed to their gruesome cannibalistic fantasies to feel closer to their victims.
Which New and Classic Characters Will Be in The 'Sonic Frontiers' Game?
'Sonic Frontiers' is the first true open-world game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, which means a lot of opportunities to build up speed and really get that satisfying sensation of fast-paced movement that made the original Sonic games classic. YouTubers like Penguinz0 playing the demos or watching gameplay footage remarked the world was a bit empty and that Sonic felt slow. But, they were playing a barebones demo from June and SEGA has had half a year to put more into it, so what characters are in Sonic Frontiers?
Is the Psychological Thriller Film 'Knock at the Cabin' Based on a Book?
Watch out movie world — M. Knight Shyamalan is back with a new psychological thriller titled Knock at the Cabin. Dave Bautista plays the leader of a group that believes they are chosen to prevent the apocalypse. Article continues below advertisement. But why does Dave's group tie up Jonathan...
Mason Alexander Park Got a Role on ‘The Sandman’ With a Tweet
If you’ve watched The Sandman on Netflix or Quantum Leap on NBC, you’ve come across the talent of nonbinary actor Mason Alexander Park. In The Sandman, Mason — who uses they/them pronouns — portrays Desire, one of the god-like characters known as the Endless. And on Quantum Leap, they play Ian Wright, an A.I. architect on the time-travel team.
'Big Brother's Finale Is Always a Huge Event — Here's How It Works
The Big Brother finale is always the biggest event of any given season, and rightfully so. It's the time when a winner is finally crowned after a season of more than a dozen strangers getting to know each other, befriending some, and downright betraying others. But how does the Big Brother finale work?
Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Adios, Schitt's Creek. Sayonara, The Notebook. If you've got a free weekend coming up, these are the Netflix titles to binge, because next month they're disappearing from the platform. Thankfully, we have all month to rewatch 8 Mile and Bridget Jones's Diary; plus, they're adding a ton of great titles.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0