Who Plays Stephen's Manipulative Mama in Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies'? We Sense a Family Resemblance

Nature versus nurture will forever be up for debate. However, when pulling back the curtain on toxic romantic relationships, we find that family bonds play a part more often than not. In Hulu's sensual drama series Tell Me Lies — which is based on author Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name — an all-consuming toxic relationship between lovers Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) unfolds across eight tumultuous years.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed

Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
Rosalind's Motives Are Murky in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga. The second season of Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga picks up almost immediately after the first, which means Rosalind (now played by Miranda Richardson after Lesley Sharp from S1) is Headmistress of Alfea School. Although Rosalind seems to have some answers about Bloom's (Abigail Cowen) past, is she good or bad? Read on for what you need to know about Rosalind's intentions.
‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role

There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
'She-Hulk' May Introduce One of Marvel's Most Dangerous Groups of Supervillains

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6. All of the past Disney Plus MCU shows ended after six eventful episodes, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is continuing on for three more episodes that are sure to bring the heat. While a lot happens in Episode 6, one aspect stuck out to many of us in particular: the Intelligencia. The name sounds awfully familiar, so it must have some sort of meaning within the MCU.
Fans and Critics Agree When It Comes to Harry Styles' Acting Talents... or Lack Thereof

We are in the age of Harry Styles. After a 14-night stint at Madison Square Garden on the heels of his recently released No. 1 album, the star attended the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, in which he co-stars. The film is unique in that, thanks to some major behind-the-scenes drama, it’s been more talked about since production began than pretty much any other recent movie that comes to mind.
Could Daenerys Targaryen Appear in the Jon Snow Spinoff Series 'Snow'?!

It seems like everyone who watched Season 8 of Game of Thrones was crushed by the fate of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after nearly a decade of buildup. After demolishing King's Landing, Dany prepared to take the Iron Throne by force, but not before she was tearfully stabbed by Jon Snow (Kit Harington), her kind-of-boyfriend and canonical nephew.
Jeffrey Dahmer's Stepmom Shari Dahmer Chooses Empathy Over Sympathy — Where Is She Now?

Think of one of your dear relatives, maybe a more reserved one. Go on, think of them. Whether you believe you know them inside and out, the essence of their whole being, or see them as more of an acquaintance, they're still your family. OK, now imagine that you're burdened with the discovery that the said family member is a barbarous serial killer. That they targeted primarily queer men of color. That they preserved human heads in their grimy refrigerator and succumbed to their gruesome cannibalistic fantasies to feel closer to their victims.
Which New and Classic Characters Will Be in The 'Sonic Frontiers' Game?

'Sonic Frontiers' is the first true open-world game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, which means a lot of opportunities to build up speed and really get that satisfying sensation of fast-paced movement that made the original Sonic games classic. YouTubers like Penguinz0 playing the demos or watching gameplay footage remarked the world was a bit empty and that Sonic felt slow. But, they were playing a barebones demo from June and SEGA has had half a year to put more into it, so what characters are in Sonic Frontiers?
Mason Alexander Park Got a Role on ‘The Sandman’ With a Tweet

If you’ve watched The Sandman on Netflix or Quantum Leap on NBC, you’ve come across the talent of nonbinary actor Mason Alexander Park. In The Sandman, Mason — who uses they/them pronouns — portrays Desire, one of the god-like characters known as the Endless. And on Quantum Leap, they play Ian Wright, an A.I. architect on the time-travel team.
Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022

Adios, Schitt's Creek. Sayonara, The Notebook. If you've got a free weekend coming up, these are the Netflix titles to binge, because next month they're disappearing from the platform. Thankfully, we have all month to rewatch 8 Mile and Bridget Jones's Diary; plus, they're adding a ton of great titles.
