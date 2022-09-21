ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flathead Beacon

New Play Parodies Whitefish Housing Hypocrisy

A Columbia Falls bowling alley will host an upcoming performance of a new comedic play whose creators want to highlight the hypocrisy they see between how the community of Whitefish talks about housing, and how it acts. Called “A Different Kind of Woman,” the play is a collaborative effort led...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Foraging for a Feast

With the weather finally taking on an autumnal air, leaves are changing colors, fruit is ripening and falling off the branches and chefs and hobbyists alike are out foraging for delicacies to add to the dinner table. Chris DiMaio, former executive chef at Three Forks Grille in Columbia Falls who...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Waterman a Proven Public Servant

Kyle Waterman is a proven Kalispell public servant. His City Council, City-County Health Board and County Transportation Committee record shows that he goes the extra mile finding solutions. Living in SD 4, he knows the people, their concerns, and issues. Candidate Kyle believes Montana has had secure elections; however, legal voters deserve equal access to participate in elections. Kyle values the First Amendment so the rights of students will be honored with accurate historical curriculum.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Four Decades of Glacier Guides

More than 40 years ago, a few friends from Montana embarked on a raft trip down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Idaho, fearing for their lives while also reevaluating their current government careers as they ran the Class IV river at flood stage. “It was crazy,” Randy...
WEST GLACIER, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Whitefish, MT
Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
Whitefish, MT
Lifestyle
Flathead Beacon

Avery, Glacier Boys, Take Second at Western AA golf Divisionals

Butte’s Jack Prigge held on to earn medalist honors in the boys meet with his 4-under score of 71-69-140. He took a four-stroke lead over Tyler Avery of Kalispell into the second round and survived a sparkling performance by Avery, who finished at 75-66-141. Trevor Cunningham of Glacier took...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Hellgate Edges Flathead on Last-second Field Goal

Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. “First and foremost, it...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

ImagineIF Trustees Attempt to Censor Children’s Book About Racism

As the American Library Association celebrates the freedom to read through its “Banned Book Week,” an annual campaign to raise awareness about the growing catalog of books beset by attempts to remove them from public schools and libraries, the ImagineIF Board of Trustees on Thursday met to discuss a request to remove another book from its collection — the third challenge the Flathead County library system has faced in the last year.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Olney Woman Accused of Shooting

A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting a man in the stomach during a disturbance in Olney on Sept. 22, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. After he was shot, the victim was reportedly able to leave the scene and get to a neighbor’s house, where he was eventually transported to Logan Health. His current condition was not released. Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of the Montana Highway Patrol, responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. and identified the suspect as Kay Johnson of Olney.
OLNEY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Retrievers#Dog
Flathead Beacon

Leader of the Pack

Helena — It was a tale of two halves on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium between Helena Capital and Kalispell Glacier. In the first, the Glacier offense, led by star QB Gage Sliter looked unstoppable, racking up nearly 300 yards and building a 27-14 lead. However, after intermission, Capital flipped the script and pitched a shutout, while scoring three touchdowns of its own in a 35-27 win that leaves the Bruins as the last unbeaten in Class AA.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Vote Repke for PSC

Casting a vote in the District 5 Public Service Commission election is a no-brainer. On one side is John Repke, a man with experience in energy policy and understanding of public finance through his professional training and employment. These are skills and knowledge crucial to the proper functioning of the commission, which oversees activities of public utilities and insurance.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy