A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting a man in the stomach during a disturbance in Olney on Sept. 22, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. After he was shot, the victim was reportedly able to leave the scene and get to a neighbor’s house, where he was eventually transported to Logan Health. His current condition was not released. Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of the Montana Highway Patrol, responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. and identified the suspect as Kay Johnson of Olney.

OLNEY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO