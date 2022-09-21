Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
New Play Parodies Whitefish Housing Hypocrisy
A Columbia Falls bowling alley will host an upcoming performance of a new comedic play whose creators want to highlight the hypocrisy they see between how the community of Whitefish talks about housing, and how it acts. Called “A Different Kind of Woman,” the play is a collaborative effort led...
Flathead Beacon
Foraging for a Feast
With the weather finally taking on an autumnal air, leaves are changing colors, fruit is ripening and falling off the branches and chefs and hobbyists alike are out foraging for delicacies to add to the dinner table. Chris DiMaio, former executive chef at Three Forks Grille in Columbia Falls who...
Flathead Beacon
Waterman a Proven Public Servant
Kyle Waterman is a proven Kalispell public servant. His City Council, City-County Health Board and County Transportation Committee record shows that he goes the extra mile finding solutions. Living in SD 4, he knows the people, their concerns, and issues. Candidate Kyle believes Montana has had secure elections; however, legal voters deserve equal access to participate in elections. Kyle values the First Amendment so the rights of students will be honored with accurate historical curriculum.
Flathead Beacon
Four Decades of Glacier Guides
More than 40 years ago, a few friends from Montana embarked on a raft trip down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Idaho, fearing for their lives while also reevaluating their current government careers as they ran the Class IV river at flood stage. “It was crazy,” Randy...
Flathead Beacon
Avery, Glacier Boys, Take Second at Western AA golf Divisionals
Butte’s Jack Prigge held on to earn medalist honors in the boys meet with his 4-under score of 71-69-140. He took a four-stroke lead over Tyler Avery of Kalispell into the second round and survived a sparkling performance by Avery, who finished at 75-66-141. Trevor Cunningham of Glacier took...
Flathead Beacon
Hellgate Edges Flathead on Last-second Field Goal
Leo Filardi booted a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Missoula Hellgate football team a dramatic 29-28 win at Kalispell Flathead late Friday night. Sophomore Rylan Davis started at quarterback for the Knights in place of senior Connor Dick. “First and foremost, it...
Flathead Beacon
ImagineIF Trustees Attempt to Censor Children’s Book About Racism
As the American Library Association celebrates the freedom to read through its “Banned Book Week,” an annual campaign to raise awareness about the growing catalog of books beset by attempts to remove them from public schools and libraries, the ImagineIF Board of Trustees on Thursday met to discuss a request to remove another book from its collection — the third challenge the Flathead County library system has faced in the last year.
Flathead Beacon
Olney Woman Accused of Shooting
A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting a man in the stomach during a disturbance in Olney on Sept. 22, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. After he was shot, the victim was reportedly able to leave the scene and get to a neighbor’s house, where he was eventually transported to Logan Health. His current condition was not released. Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of the Montana Highway Patrol, responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. and identified the suspect as Kay Johnson of Olney.
Flathead Beacon
Leader of the Pack
Helena — It was a tale of two halves on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium between Helena Capital and Kalispell Glacier. In the first, the Glacier offense, led by star QB Gage Sliter looked unstoppable, racking up nearly 300 yards and building a 27-14 lead. However, after intermission, Capital flipped the script and pitched a shutout, while scoring three touchdowns of its own in a 35-27 win that leaves the Bruins as the last unbeaten in Class AA.
Flathead Beacon
Vote Repke for PSC
Casting a vote in the District 5 Public Service Commission election is a no-brainer. On one side is John Repke, a man with experience in energy policy and understanding of public finance through his professional training and employment. These are skills and knowledge crucial to the proper functioning of the commission, which oversees activities of public utilities and insurance.
