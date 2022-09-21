Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This FallLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Best Parks in Los Angeles (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Steps out of lineup
Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Pujols launched two homers Friday to reached 700 for his career and went 1-for-4 with run Saturday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Juan Yepez will bat fifth as the designated hitter.
Pac-12 Football Notes: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
Bo Nix, Jaydn Ott, DTR shine. USC wins ugly. ACC apologizes (privately) about officiating error. Colorado, Karl Dorrell sink further.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up sixth win
Bard (6-4) struck out two and walked one across two scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Padres. Bard entered the game with the score knotted at two in the ninth inning, and he stayed in the game to pitch a scoreless 10th frame. He's turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he's maintained a 12:3 K:BB while racking up six saves and three wins. Bard now has a 1.88 ERA and 0.99 WHIP for the season.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Senzel: Shifts to 60-day IL
Senzel (toe) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a broken toe earlier this week, so it's not a surprise to see him moved to the 60-day IL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Senzel had a .231/.296/.306 slash line with five home runs, 25 RBI, 45 runs and eight stolen bases in 110 games this season, and he isn't guaranteed to open 2023 in a starting role.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Grabs three hits, swipes bag
Arozarena went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, one walk and one steal in Thursday's 10-5 victory over Toronto. Arozarena drove home Manuel Margot with a double to deep right in the first inning before stealing third and coming around to score himself on a wild pitch from Jose Berrios. The left fielder knocked in Margot again with a single in the second inning and went on to reach base four times in the game. Arozarena has recorded three multi-hit games in his last five contests, with three RBI and three runs scored over that span.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Luis Perdomo: Done for season
Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right calf strain. This will end Perdomo's 2022 campaign. The 29-year-old righty compiled a 3.80 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 23.2 innings over 14 MLB appearances.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Crushes 12th homer
Yepez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run during Friday's 11-0 win against the Dodgers. Yepez doubled in the third inning, scored after reaching on an error in the fifth and took Los Angeles reliever Caleb Ferguson deep in the seventh. The 24-year-old rookie has made three straight starts since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this week and he's slashing .255/.297/.468 with 12 home runs, 26 runs and 28 RBI in 66 games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench
Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Goes yard twice
Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss against the Rays. After Teoscar Hernandez led off the second inning with a homer, Merrifield came up two batters later and crushed a solo shot of his own to tie the game at 3-3. The second baseman then crushed a two-run homer in the ninth, though the game had already gotten away from the Blue Jays by that point. Merrifield hasn't gotten a whole lot of playing time recently, though he is 5-for-14 (.357) in his last 16 plate appearances with two homers, five RBI, and four runs scored while also drawing two walks in that span.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike Trout’s big day allows Angels to take series over Twins
Mike Trout went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three runs scored to lead the Los Angeles Angels
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Sits again Saturday
Hayes will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Cubs. Hayes doesn't seem to be dealing with an injury, but it's unusual to see him stuck on the bench. He hasn't been completely shut down, as he appeared off the bench in Thursday's series opener. Perhaps the Pirates simply wanted to avoid overtaxing the 25-year-old at the end of an uncompetitive season. Rodolfo Castro will get the start at third base.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hits 699th career home run vs. Dodgers
Just three players in Major League Baseball history have hit 700 career home runs and they are the some of the most prolific sluggers the game has ever seen: Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just one shy of joining that illustrious club....
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Batting eighth in MLB debut
Tovar will start at shortstop and bat eighth Friday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old was added to Colorado's active roster Thursday and will make his big-league debut a day later. Tovar posted a .921 OPS with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 71 games between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season, and he should see regular playing time down the stretch as the Rockies take a look at their top prospect.
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jose Azocar: Retreats to bench Saturday
Azocar isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Azocar is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout Friday. He's recorded hits in each of his last eight games, but Trent Grisham will start in center field and bat eighth Saturday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday
Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
NFL・
Comments / 0