Los Angeles, CA

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Roddy Ricch Speaks On Violence in Los Angeles + Future Sells Publishing Catalog

By Dominique Da Diva
 4 days ago

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Roddy Ricch Speaks On Recent Senseless Violence in His Hometown

Roddy Ricch is using his platform to speak out about the recent series of tragic events that has taken too many of our favorite rappers lives in Los Angeles.

The L.A. rapper, who recently paid tribute to hip-hop’s fallen stars like Nipsey Hussle, Juice WRLD, Lil Keed, King Von, and Mac Miller while performing “Die Young” during his set at Rolling Loud Toronto, is calling for an end to the violence in his hometown amid a series of tragic events including the recent murder of PnB Rock.

“LA ! Usually I try to mind my business and let the world rotate but we gotta do better,” the “Box” rapper wrote in an Instagram Story Tuesday. “It’s too much senseless violence. Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for. It’s too much life to live to take someone else’s away.”

He continued to call for peace in his city. “I love my city but we can’t keep going out like this. Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill. Let’s stay on point, stay aware and find better ways to pursue our dreams because this shit turning into ALL NIGHTMARE.”

Future Sells Publishing Catalog Acquired by Influence Media

Looks like Future’s publishing catalog has been acquired by the New York based entertainment company, Influence Media. Reports claim the estimated deal was worth eight figures.

For Future, the acquisition—which includes 612 tracks spanning from 2004 to 2020—is part of ensuring his songs get the “next chapter” they deserve. Notable songs like ‘Mask Off,’ his collabs with Drizzy like ‘Jumpman’ and ‘Life is Good’ and so many more.

Reports don’t quite give much detail on the exact number on the eight-figure deal, but Billboard is reporting an estimate of $75 Million.

