Momentum carries Blooming Prairie to 5-set win over Medford

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers clashed in a Gopher Conference matchup in Blooming Prairie Tuesday night. In an intense back-and-forth battle, the Blossoms prevailed in a 3-2 victory with some key responses in the final two sets.

The Tigers were the ones to jump out to an early lead after going up 20-15 in the first set, which forced a timeout. The Blossoms were able to cut the lead down to 21-19, but Medford went on a strong run to take the first set 25-20 and secure the 1-0 lead heading into the second set, with junior middle hitter Annette Kniefel and sophomore outside hitter Addison Vandereide providing major sparks on offense.

In the closest set of the night, the Tigers got out to another early lead to open the second set. While the Blossoms battled to tie the set up, they just couldn’t quite get over the hump and take the lead. At 7-7, 11-11 and 12-12, the Tigers came away with the following point to go up.

“We knew Medford brings a fast pace and they bring intensity,” said Blooming Prairie head coach Gina Hendrickson. “We knew everyone would have to step it up and I think the girls were really able to do that, that’s really nice to see.”

Blooming Prairie managed to snag the lead for a moment, but back-and-forth trading of points led to a 21-21 stalemate late in the set. The Blossoms came out of a time out with back-to-back points that helped them secure an eventual 25-23 win going into the third set.

Despite the Tigers starting with another early lead, the Blossoms went on a run to go up 5-2 in the opening points of the third set. But the Tigers rattled off six straight points to go up 8-5 before Blooming Prairie managed to cut the run.

Medford used that point cushion to stay ahead throughout the set and fend off a couple of small Blooming Prairie runs to secure a 25-17 victory and go back up 2-1 with an important fourth set.

The Blossoms needed a strong response to open the set to stay alive and that’s what they found. They rattled off some early points to lead three before forcing a Medford timeout while holding a 10-5 lead.

They came out strong after the timeout and up as much as a 10-point lead at 16-6. The Tigers attempted to rally back and bring it back within four points on multiple occasions, but the Blossoms were able to keep the lead for a 25-19 victory thanks to a couple of late kills from senior outside hitter Haven Carlson.

The start to the fourth set was good for the Blossoms, but the start of the fifth set was even better as the momentum swayed heavily in the favor of the hosts. Carlson gave Blooming Prairie the 1-0 lead and senior middle Abby Hefling –who played in one of her first full games back from injury– came up with a pair of big blocks.

“All season long, we’ve kind of gone through the peaks and valleys of momentum, where we can get really low and then get really high,” said Medford head coach Missy Underdahl. “Tonight, we kind of saw that roller coaster of momentum. We had an injury at the last minute of practice [Monday] and threw this rotation together. We were able to walk through it before we left on the bus, but hadn’t really had a good chance to see how it would work.”

Blooming Prairie senior right side hitter Anna Pauly recorded a kill to put the Blossoms up 5-1. Medford managed to get a point with hopes of killing the momentum, but some serving errors and swings going too far or too wide swung the door open for the Blossoms to go on a 10-2 run.

The Blossoms offense was led by 17 kills from Sierra Larson, 13 kills from Haven Carlson and seven kills from Anna Pauly while Macy Lembke recorded 40 set assists. Lembke and Abby Hefling added four kills each and Addison Doocy and Madi Lea added two kills each.

Larson helped lead defensively with a game-high 15 blocks to go along with 15 digs. Pauly added nine blocks and 12 digs, Lea added six blocks and eight digs, Hefling added four blocks and 11 digs, Carlson and Doocy both recorded three blocks and Grace Krejci added 13 digs.

Kniefel, Vanderide and senior Andrea Bock were the leaders for Medford’s offense. Kniefel recorded an outstanding, game-high 30 kills while Vandereide tallied 15 kills and Bock tallied 14 kills. Sophomore setter Hailey Hemann played a crucial role in setting the Tigers up with her game-high 54 set assists to go along with four ace serves and four kills. Tessa Underdahl added six kills and Payton Ristau added five kills.

Bock led the Tigers defense with 24 digs and one solo block while Vandereide added 18 digs, two solo blocks and two ace blocks and Kniefel added eight digs, five solo blocks and two ace blocks. Hemann recorded 11 digs, Ristau recorded eight digs, Underdahl recorded four digs and a block assist and Adalia List recorded five digs.

The Tigers will look to bounce back from the loss when they return home to Medford High School on Thursday to host Hayfield at 7:15 p.m.

The Blossoms look to build off the win and start a winning streak when they go on the road to face Maple River on Thursday.