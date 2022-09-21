Read full article on original website
Related
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
Spokane Homeless Coalition Chair invites sheriff, other City members to Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich looks to clear Camp Hope over the next few weeks, the chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition wants him and others to see Camp Hope first hand. SHC Chair Robert Lippman invited Knezovich, the City of Spokane administration and members of Spokane...
City of Huetter misses Kootenai County budget hearing, is denied extension
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan recently suggested Huetter no longer be an incorporated city after it missed filing its budget hearing notification and was denied an extension, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Hopefully, you guys will work really hard and do good...
ncwlife.com
Spokane County sheriff invites state officials to open their own homes to the homeless
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a scathing letter to the Washington Department of Transportation about the agency's failure to clear a homeless camp from being established on its local property. “Consider this letter notice to WSDOT that I plan to clear this camp...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yes, the Spokane County Sheriff has jurisdiction to clear the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s claim that he will clear out the homeless camp in Spokane by mid-October has raised some questions about jurisdiction. The camp near I-90 and Freya is on state owned land, within the boundaries of the City of Spokane. THE QUESTION.
‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State rebukes Spokane's demands for help with Camp Hope
(The Center Square) – Three state agencies are refusing to comply with demands by the City of Spokane that they remove a homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation property, and reimburse $350,000 spent on cleanup, law enforcement and other services. “Acting on the city’s ill-considered demand solves nothing...
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable
Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
Jewels Helping Hands to be fined unless they remove its ‘Camp Hope Access Tent’
SPOKANE, Wash. — The structure put up by Jewels Helping Hands on Washington State Department of Transportation land has evolved from a cooling tent to the “Camp Hope access tent.”. Julie Garcia with Jewels Helping Hands says the tent is a way for her organization to provide resources...
Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
Highly dangerous chemicals found in wells near Riverside State Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Forever chemicals” (PFOS and PFOA) have been discovered in well systems near Riverside State Park after numerous waves of testing by the Air Force. The tests began back in January. The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental issues. They’re also...
Spokane Fire Department orders Jewels Helping Hands to take down cooling shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department has ordered Jewels Helping Hands to take down its cooling shelter by Thursday afternoon. In a letter sent by SFD, it states that Jewels Helping Hands’ cooling shelter is an “illegal temporary structure,” and a Fire Department Permit will not be issued for the tent.
Spokane County 911 emergency line has been restored
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — At this time, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications has confirmed that 911 services in Spokane County have been restored. The 911 emergency line in the Spokane County area experienced intermittent technical difficulties on Thursday, Sept. 22. Spokane Regional Communications Emergency (SREC 911) tweeted about the outrage.
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Spokane settles with David Novak’s family
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019, after neighbors reported a Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Home grown produce is just around the corner
Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 2