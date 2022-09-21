ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane, WA
Virginia State
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

State rebukes Spokane's demands for help with Camp Hope

(The Center Square) – Three state agencies are refusing to comply with demands by the City of Spokane that they remove a homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation property, and reimburse $350,000 spent on cleanup, law enforcement and other services. “Acting on the city’s ill-considered demand solves nothing...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable

Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane residents react to city's updated illegal camping ordinance

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in four years, Spokane City Council members voted to update the city's illegal camping ordinance. It is now illegal for someone to camp on any public property under or within 50 feet of a railroad viaduct in downtown police boundaries and within three blocks of a congregate homeless shelter.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane County 911 emergency line has been restored

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — At this time, Spokane Regional Emergency Communications has confirmed that 911 services in Spokane County have been restored. The 911 emergency line in the Spokane County area experienced intermittent technical difficulties on Thursday, Sept. 22. Spokane Regional Communications Emergency (SREC 911) tweeted about the outrage.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Spokane settles with David Novak’s family

SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019, after neighbors reported a Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Home grown produce is just around the corner

Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

KREM2

