The Associated Press

Cordarrelle Patterson rumbles Falcons past Seahawks 27-23

SEATTLE (AP) — Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for a career-high 141 yards and one touchdown, Marcus Mariota threw a 14-yard TD to rookie Drake London in the second half, and the Atlanta Falcons picked up their first win of the season in beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 on Sunday. Patterson rumbled for 107 yards in the second half and the Falcons were able to avoid starting 0-3 for the second time in three seasons. Mariota used the pass game to pick up chunks of yards in the first half, then it was Patterson churning big plays in the run game. Patterson had a career-best 120 yards in the season opener against New Orleans and topped it just two weeks later. His 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Atlanta a 17-10 lead. Mariota was 13 of 20 passing for 223 yards and his touchdown throw to London in the closing seconds of the third quarter gave Atlanta the lead for good. London had just three catches for 54 yards, while Kyle Pits had five receptions for 87 yards.
The Associated Press

Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his favorite target to retirement, the 45-year-old Brady isn’t passing at his usual prolific rate. Still, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a chance against the Green Bay Packers after Brady connected with Russell Gage on a 1-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left. But a delay-of-game penalty pushed the 2-point conversion back to the 7 and Brady’s pass fell incomplete, giving the Packers a 14-12 victory Sunday.
