‘Everyone Has an Oilwell, Right?’ Plus 4 Other Stupid Things Texans Are Asked
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked when traveling by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your...
Where Is the $19M Winning Texas Lotto Ticket? It’s Still Unclaimed
We all dream about it, right? Every week, you probably at least consider buying a ticket, even if you don't make the purchase. I know if I won a huge jackpot, it wouldn't take much time for me to come forward! However, Texas Lottery officials are still waiting for the September 17th winner, who bought the golden ticket in Willis, Texas that's worth an estimated 19 million dollars.
Kermit and Notrees Top List of Weirdest Town Names in Texas
Right here in our own backyard, the town of Kermit tops a list of towns in Texas with the weirdest names. When you say "Kermit the town" you have to hear it like Kermit the Frog says his name, but Kermit comes in on the list of weirdest names in Texas along with Notrees.
Our Own Monster: Texas Serial Killer Dean ‘Candyman’ Corll Predates Jeffery Dahmer
My plans this weekend are simple: light some fall-scented candles, bust open a box of wine and buckle up for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix. Cozy!. Knowing what I already do about Dahmer, it's going to be a wincing, likely revolting watch, but I know that Evan Peters and Niecy Nash are going make this story of death and destruction a compelling and fascinating work of art. Honestly, Evan Peters could play a tardigrade and I'd be the first to watch it.
Unclaimed Money Will Now Be Sent To You Thanks To New Texas Law
Even though we have your chance to win cash right now on the radio, there's another entity that may have some cash for you as well: The State Of Texas!. As you know, every year, The Texas Comptroller's Office reminds Texans that the state is sitting on literally MILLIONS of dollars of unclaimed money from things like forgotten utility deposits, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.
How To Impress a Texan: Pronounce These Town Names Correctly
If you are not from Texas, you may not know how to pronounce these places, so here is your Texas Town Pronunciation Lesson. This is actually the birthplace of Anna Nicole Smith, she of course, never wanted anyone to know about the little Texas town she was from but don't call it "MEX-ee-uh."
Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away
A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
Its Official Texas Gamers are So Obsessed They Will Sacrifice A Lot
I believe that nearly every Texas home has at least one game console hidden somewhere throughout the house. Although I'm not a gamer, there are a few in my house because nearly all of my family are gamers. According to the latest statistics from Solitaire Bliss, gaming in Texas is huge.
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
United Supermarkets and Evie Mae’s Take Their Partnership on the Road
It's been a heck of a week for Evie Mae's Barbeque. First, they were named a Top-10 barbeque joint in the state of Texas. Now, they've announced a major expansion with United Supermarkets and Market Street. That's right, Evie Mae's is going on the road with spots in both Amarillo,...
Can’t We All Get Along? 5 Things Good Neighbors Do!
Neighbors. Gotta love 'em. There have been many a movie made about neighbors, good, bad and creepy. According to a survey, 57% of people say they know some of the people in their neighborhood, while only 26% say they know most everyone in the neighborhood. I would say I am proudly part of the 57% but actually having interacted with them all is another story. lol.
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
Why Were People Lined Up This Morning At This TEXAS H-E-B? See Video!
Look, it's pretty obvious that we here in TEXAS love us some H-E-B! I mean H-E-B is synonymous with Texas! So, what's up with all the people lining up this morning at this Texas H-E-B? • PEOPLE WERE LINING UP OVERNIGHT AT THIS H-E-B! I mean, look, I will stand...
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Enormous! Biggest Cowboy Boots In Texas Are In This Awesome City!
Of course, the world's largest cowboy boots reside in Texas, right? I mean, Texans wouldn't have it any other way. We love our BOOTS here in Texas and this should prove it. These boots were made for some BIG FEET!!!. • THE WORLDS LARGEST COWBOY BOOTS ARE IN SAN ANTONIO,...
These Texas Cities Were Named Best in the US, Do You Agree?
Some Texas cities have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. List compiled by BestCities.org. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
Ask Texas – My Wife’s Friend From College Is Staying With Us And I Think He Has A Crush On Her
Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - My wife's friend from college has been staying over for the passed couple of days. Apparently, he's staying "until he finds a new place". I am not a fan of any of this. He's a nice enough guy, but I don't like the idea of this guy around my wife. I think he has a crush on her and I just don't feel comfortable that he's going to be here until who knows when. I've brought this up with my wife but she says that I have nothing to worry about and I'm just being paranoid. But, I think she kind of enjoys having a guy around that has a crush on her. What should I do? Should I ask him to leave?
