Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - My wife's friend from college has been staying over for the passed couple of days. Apparently, he's staying "until he finds a new place". I am not a fan of any of this. He's a nice enough guy, but I don't like the idea of this guy around my wife. I think he has a crush on her and I just don't feel comfortable that he's going to be here until who knows when. I've brought this up with my wife but she says that I have nothing to worry about and I'm just being paranoid. But, I think she kind of enjoys having a guy around that has a crush on her. What should I do? Should I ask him to leave?

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO