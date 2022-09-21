ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away

Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman

This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Is Entering A Second Early Wildfire Season

Traditionally and historically, Oklahoma's wildfire season usually spans the cooler months when the grass goes dormant from November through March, but 2022 has been a very different story so far. The year started with what had to be a record number of winter weather events. Ice and snow on New...
KOCO

Editorial: Record teacher shortage hits Oklahoma

A record teacher shortage is hitting Oklahoma. That’s according to a survey released by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. Oklahoma just broke the record set back in 2016. When you compare the new high to last year, the difference is even bigger. We all remember 2018 when teachers...
agdaily.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market

Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma heat wave can cause home damage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Oklahoma’s forecast in the triple digits this week, home foundation and air conditioning experts want you to side-step a repair bill while trying to keep cool. - Advertisement - Claude Drabek, ofDrabek and Hill Air Conditioning and Heating, said he has seen dangerous...
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
