Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
News On 6
Made In Oklahoma: Hand-Dipped Mini Corn Dogs
OKLAHOMA CITY - David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make some hand-dipped mini corn dogs. For the recipe, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Group: World’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to OK
Organizers say the world's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree is returning to Oklahoma.
Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!
You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
nationalblackguide.com
12-Year-Old Boy Makes History as the Youngest Black College Student in Oklahoma
At the age of 12, Elijah Muhammad has become a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) making history as the youngest Black college student in the entire state of Oklahoma. Elijah, who is being homeschooled as a high school senior, is simultaneously majoring in cyber security at OCCC. He...
New funding for Supportive Services for Veteran Families to help more people
Starting this week, SSVF now covers 42 counties, which includes Oklahoma City. The organization is funded through grants, and with this expansion, the budget now is roughly $3.7 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
KFOR
Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away
Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
iheart.com
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman
This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
Oklahoma Is Entering A Second Early Wildfire Season
Traditionally and historically, Oklahoma's wildfire season usually spans the cooler months when the grass goes dormant from November through March, but 2022 has been a very different story so far. The year started with what had to be a record number of winter weather events. Ice and snow on New...
KOCO
Editorial: Record teacher shortage hits Oklahoma
A record teacher shortage is hitting Oklahoma. That’s according to a survey released by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. Oklahoma just broke the record set back in 2016. When you compare the new high to last year, the difference is even bigger. We all remember 2018 when teachers...
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
agdaily.com
Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market
Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma heat wave can cause home damage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Oklahoma’s forecast in the triple digits this week, home foundation and air conditioning experts want you to side-step a repair bill while trying to keep cool. - Advertisement - Claude Drabek, ofDrabek and Hill Air Conditioning and Heating, said he has seen dangerous...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Comments / 1