Fairfax County, VA

Governor Youngkin’s K-12 Digital Mapping Program Supports Best in Class Technology to Protect Virginia Schools

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25, 2022. The Department of Criminal Justice Services’ (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) is coordinating this first in the nation, top-down approach to protecting students and staff.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Governor Aims to Replace Transgender Student Policies

On Friday, September 16, the administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin presented its proposed model policy to replace the state's existing guidelines for transgender and nonbinary pupils enrolled in public schools. The "Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia's Public Schools," which...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lawsuit: VA Parents Say Special Education Cases Are Rigged Against Them

Correction appended Sept. 23 Virginia’s courts routinely rule against parents of students with disabilities who sue to ensure their children are receiving an appropriate education, according to a class action lawsuit filed in federal court this week. The suit names the Fairfax County Public Schools in northern Virginia as well as the state department of […]
VIRGINIA STATE
DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid

WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This rally comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents

Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
CHANTILLY, VA
Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions

The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
WASHINGTON, DC
Your Guide To The 2022 Elections In Northern Virginia

Puedes leer este artículo en español aquí. Virginians can cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections starting Friday, September 23. Yes, you read that right: because of the commonwealth’s broad embrace of early voter access, every day is Election Day from here on out in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
