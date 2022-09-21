Read full article on original website
Governor Youngkin’s K-12 digital mapping program supports best in class technology to protect Virginia schools
On September 22, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25, 2022. The Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) coordinates this first-in-the-nation, top-down approach to protecting students and staff.
Most Virginia schools remain fully accredited despite student testing declines
Few Virginia schools lost full accreditation from the state this year despite significant learning losses during the pandemic revealed by standardized tests, according to data released on Thursday by the Virginia Department of Education. Data show that the number of fully accredited schools in Virginia dropped from 92% in 2019-20...
Release of Adnan Syed focuses attention on Maryland wrongful prosecutions
At least 3,000 exonerated individuals in the U.S. have spent a combined 25,000 years of their lives behind bars due to wrongful prosecution as of March 2022, according to the National Registry of Exonerations, a database compiled by the University of California Irvine, the University of Michigan Law School and Michigan State University College of Law.
