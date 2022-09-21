Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southgatv.com
Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon
ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
WALB 10
Phoebe Sumter welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has a new CEO. Carlyle Walton is also the first Black CEO at Phoebe Sumter. Walton said he plans to continue his past efforts in this new position. Walton started this role last week. He previously served as president of the Adventist...
Albany Municipal Court plans Night Court session at Albany Tech
ALBANY — Chief Municipal Court Judge Willie Weaver has notified Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and members of the Albany City Commission of plans to hold a pilot Night Court session at Albany Technical College on Oct. 20. As noted in Albany Code Sec. 22-55(2), the Municipal Court Chief Judge,...
WALB 10
Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Peanut Festival returns to Plains
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
Albany Herald
Annual Water, Wings, Wildlife fest fun for man and beast
ALBANY — Saturday’s 13th annual Water Wings and Wildlife Festival, which celebrates all creatures great and small, was, organizers says, another successful encounter for both man and beast. The event was held at the Flint RiverQuarium.
northgeorgialiving.com
Albany, Georgia: A Shopping and Dining Destination
Situated an hour from I-10 and about 45 minutes from I-75, Albany draws visitors from not only the region but those en route to points north and south. This Main Street city along the Flint River is Southwest Georgia’s shopping and dining hub that’s perfect for an affordable weekend or overnight getaway.
City of Albany updating school zone flashers paid for with fines collected by speed cameras
ALBANY — School zone speed cameras have been a subject of criticism and controversy since they were activated for the 2020-2021 school year, but one point of agreement for most people would be approval that proceeds from tickets pay for police and safety equipment instead of coming out of taxpayers’ pockets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
albanyceo.com
Vote for the Albany State Marching Rams Show Band
The Albany State Marching Rams Show Band needs your help to participate in the HBCU Marching Band Event of the Year!. Be sure to vote every day until Monday, October 31, for the band to compete in the Honda Battle of the Bands 2022 Showcase.
How Tiffany Thomas became O'She Tyght ... and helped change local music
ALBANY — Tiffany “O’She Tyght” Thomas, one of the emcees, the secret weapon even, that has kept the rap/rock/R&B fusion outfit Unbreakable Bloodline among the most popular musical performers in the South for a dozen years, is among the most unique individuals you’ll ever meet if you get to know her.
southgatv.com
Albany flavors “DC Fly In”
ALBANY, GA – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce last week led a delegation of local leaders to Washington, D.C., for the annual “DC Fly In,” the organization’s long-standing annual federal advocacy event. The delegation, representing the public and private sectors, met with national leaders and lawmakers on issues most vital to Albany and Southwest Georgia.
Demolition of former Albany High School building resumes, clearing way for medical training center
ALBANY — The legal dispute over demolition of a historic school building is over with a couple of recent developments — one being the withdrawal of an appeal seeking to overturn an earlier order and the fact that most of the building is now a pile of rubble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chehaw's Black Jack casino event a 'hit'
ALBANY — More than 125 people turned out to gamble for a good cause at Chehaw Park & Zoo’s first Black Jack & Black Rhinos casino night. The event raised $2,100 for the International Rhino Foundation as well as money for other conservation and educational initiatives. “It went...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
southgatv.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 6
SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 9/23. (Game of the Week) – Worth County 56, Berrien County 46. Northside (Columbus) 35, Westover 0. Crisp Academy 44, Covenant 14. Tift County 27, Gadsden County 24. Stay tuned...
Albany Herald
Thomas Ray, Deerfield-Windsor defeat Terrell Academy
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor quarterback Thomas Ray ran for a 57-yard touchdown and threw for another to lead the Deerfield-Windsor Knights to a 21-0 win over Terrell Academy Friday night in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Webb Memorial Stadium. While Thomas was leading the offense, the Knight defense shut...
WALB 10
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
'Black Jack & Black Rhinos" casino night coming to Albany to help aid animal conservation efforts
ALBANY — Chehaw Park & Zoo’s Creekside Center will be transformed into a casino on Thursday, but there will be no gamble on how money raised at the event will be used. The Black Jack & Black Rhinos event is the first of what is hoped to be many to come in the future.
WALB 10
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
Comments / 0